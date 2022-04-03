On Friday, March 25, 2022, Northland Pioneer College’s Talon Gallery held a pit firing event at the college’s Holbrook campus. The event featured Adrian Herder, a Diné ceramic artist who resides in the Flagstaff area.

Herder and fellow Diné ceramist Titus Bert are the featured artists in Talon Gallery’s recent “Extraction” exhibit in the Talon Gallery. Their work can be seen through April 9 at the gallery located on the Show Low campus, or online at https://www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/current-exhibition. The exhibit will also be archived for future access via the Talon Gallery’s webpage.

The March 25 event consisted of a traditional pit firing of ceramic works created and submitted by members of the community. Pit firing has a long-standing history, particularly in the Native American tradition, and the event offered a unique opportunity for members of the community to experience the tradition firsthand.

Herder spoke to the attendees about the process, history, and significance of the pit-firing tradition in Navajo culture as he walked them step by step through the process.

To further experience this unique art and to learn more, visit Herder’s Na’niłkaadii Pottery, a small business he owns in Flagstaff. You can also follow Herder on Instagram at @nanilkaadii_pottery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.