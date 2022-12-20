Several thousands of years ago, ancestors of modern humans had the vocal anatomy to sing like people do today.
By studying fossils, it was discovered that the hyoid bone, located in the throat, would have made singing possible. Also, by clapping his hands, early man may have created rhythmic music.
Since then, the world of music has come a long way.
Instruments that were made early on have an evolution of their own, from a 60,000-year-old neanderthal flute made from an animal bone to the newest invention, the evolano — an “evolved piano.” It has keys, action and hammers like a piano, aligned along a central ruler. The strings move with the keys, sliding over a curved fret that determines pitch.
Today, there are many organizations honoring a variety of musical genres. One is the International Western Music Association that encourages and supports the preservation, performance and composition of historic traditional and contemporary music and poetry of the West.
According to its website, the IWMA open-membership policy encourages western music performers and fans to join and participate in the organization.
The IWMA publishes the quarterly Western Way, the only professional magazine dedicated to the promotion of western music. Members are from the United States, Australia, Canada, England, Spain and Switzerland. A little closer to home is the Arizona chapter of the IWMA, based in Tucson.
Recently, Taylor resident Gary Kirkman was nominated as the 2023 president of the Arizona chapter for the IWMA. Kirkman’s daughter, Ashley Westcott, is the secretary/treasurer. Kirkman was raised in Tombstone and has worked on and managed ranches throughout much of Arizona. He is currently managing a northern Arizona ranch and is also a cowboy poet. He said, “I’ve won several awards as a poet, including the Gale I. Gardner award in 2016. The award is presented each year at the annual Cowboy Poet’s Gathering, in Prescott. So, we’re trying to promote cowboy poetry and western music here. We’re hoping to get venues for performances around the state to promote a little more interest, like through the colleges or schools or the art alliance. We want to start having a concert here at least every three or four months.”
To learn more about Gardner, a well-known cowboy poet and songwriter, born on Dec. 25, 1892, look him up on the Arizona Oddities website.
Westcott is a singer and musician. She was born and raised on a farm in Snowflake and grew up singing and playing the organ and piano in her church. “I play about four different instruments now, the guitar, piano, mandolin and dobro,” she said.
A dobro is an acoustic guitar with a metal resonator built into its body. This resonator serves as an amplifier. (Western music fans — as well as fans of Mark Knopfler or Dire Straits — will recognize the sound immediately.) Currently, Westcott is working on her bachelor’s degree in audio engineering. She owns her own recording studio and works from home, raising her five children with her husband. Visit her website at awrecording.org.
Kirkman went on to explain that a membership with the IWMA includes four magazines that come out every quarter. He said, “That magazine advertises a lot of performers and artists with their books and CDs and poems. Then all the states give a little writeup on what they’ve been doing this past three or four months. They always highlight a poet or musician, and they do a few pages on them, and sometimes there is a story on international people. Each highlight for one artist every time what their picture on the cover.
“Western music is more of a cowboy kind of music and not necessarily honky-tonk,” Kirkman continued. “It’s to preserve the western way of life, the old western way of life and the lyrics are very specific in the songs. It’s more about living the western life, the cowboy way of life, not so much dance music.
“We’re trying to get started up here in the White Mountains as most of the meetings have been in the Valley or Tucson. There’s a lot of interest here.”
The monthly meetings here and around the country generally include a jam session and poetry readings. Kirkman said, “Everybody can come prepared to perform, after the business portion of a meeting. We also invite anyone who wants to just come and listen, too.”
To learn more about the IWMA, visit iwesternmusic.org.
