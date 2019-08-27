LINDEN - Teen suicide rates have been increasing over the years. “Each day in our nation, there is an average of over 3,041 attempts by young people grades 9-12. If these percentages are additionally applied to grades 7 & 8, the numbers would be higher.” (Youth Suicide Statistics, n.d.). With suicide on the rise, many parents of Sequoia Village School have asked about what they can do to help with suicide prevention and also mental health in the school.
This year, Sequoia Village School and George Washington Academy opted to have all of their teachers participate in a Mental Health First Aid training and certification course as a beginning of the year training to help identify students that are in need or are showing signs of mental trouble or suicide. Most teens do not just commit suicide without any signs, instead, as is stated by the Youth Suicide Statistics “Four out of five teens who attempt suicide have given clear warning signs.”
Having educators recognize the signs of emotional stress and how to speak to students in the proper way about these issues is a huge asset to the community and the parents, as well as the other students of the school. The new administration team at Sequoia Village School is dedicated to making sure that their students feel welcome at the school and feel as if their voices are being heard. The more value the school puts into a child's life, the more successful that student is going to be.
