NCPOM Committee

From left, Kevin Bebee, John Jarrett, Brad Provost and John Kittle stand at the NCPOM mock-up near Show Low City Hall on Wednesday.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

The Navajo County Peace Officer’s Memorial will soon sit next to Show Low City Hall. And as its organizers and builders put the last few pieces into place, John Jarrett is looking for community support to make this dream a reality.

“I’ve never been compelled to do anything like this before,” said Jarrett, a former Show Low Police commander, “but I remember seeing the old memorial near the old station on Sixth Street. The weather had torn it to shreds and the grass around it wasn’t being maintained, so I thought, ‘We can do better than this. These folks deserve better than this.’ ”

bettyjarrett

If you donate, PLEASE write "Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial" somewhere on your check. THANK-YOU!

Report

