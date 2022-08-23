The Navajo County Peace Officer’s Memorial will soon sit next to Show Low City Hall. And as its organizers and builders put the last few pieces into place, John Jarrett is looking for community support to make this dream a reality.
“I’ve never been compelled to do anything like this before,” said Jarrett, a former Show Low Police commander, “but I remember seeing the old memorial near the old station on Sixth Street. The weather had torn it to shreds and the grass around it wasn’t being maintained, so I thought, ‘We can do better than this. These folks deserve better than this.’ ”
What came from this revelation was the idea for a new memorial in the heart of downtown Show Low that would stand as a symbol of respect and admiration for first responders who have lost their lives protecting the residents of the White Mountains. Since the early 1900s, the Mountain has lost 14 officers in the line of duty, the majority of whom, Jarrett mentions, have died in the past 15 years.
Jarrett reached out to Show Low Chief of Police Brad Provost about the possibility of either rejuvenating the old memorial or setting up a new one in the city. After bouncing around some ideas of how to properly go about erecting a memorial, they decided on a wall that would display the names of the fallen officers. They contacted Ed Muder, city manager for Show Low, for a space in which to display their memorial. Muder suggested they use the space directly to the right of the veteran’s memorial that has stood near City Hall for several years.
Jarrett then commissioned John Kittle, of Kittle’s Fine Art & Supply Company, to draw a basic design to, in Jarrett’s words, “promote the idea and show the public what this could look like in our city and what it could mean to our community.”
Jarrett took Kittle’s rendition of the proposed memorial to Architectural Design in Pinetop and met with Kevin Bebee, who was quick to join the cause and agreed to draw up the official plans for the monument.
Item pricing and supply shortages have forced the team to scale back the size of the memorial, but Jarrett and his team have found various workarounds to ensure the vision for the memorial remains intact.
“I hope I’m not trying to put the cart before the horse on this, but we’re very excited to get this started with the funds we have available,” Jarrett said. “We want it to be uncompromised, but we also want it to be feasible.
“If the county comes through, with what we hope is $25,000, we’re still short about $20,000. In order to make this happen, we’re going to need a little bit of help,” he added.
The Navajo County sheriff’s auxiliary volunteers are currently collecting funds for the memorial in hopes that they’ll be able to start construction as soon as possible. “We have teams that are chomping at the bit to get started,” Jarrett says, “but we need the public to buy in.”
This where the local community comes in. A mock-up for the wall portion of the memorial is currently up near Show Low City Hall at 180 N. Ninth St. in Show Low. Donations can be made by check and sent to Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers at P.O. Box 2590 Snowflake, AZ 85937. Further information can be found on the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial Facebook page or by calling 928-362-8954.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez @wmicentral.com.
(1) comment
If you donate, PLEASE write "Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial" somewhere on your check. THANK-YOU!
