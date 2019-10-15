OVERGAARD — Pine Needlers Quilt Group presented a gift of 13 handmade quilts, four pillowcases and three Christmas stockings to the White Mountain Safe House in support of their cause.
White Mountain Safe House Board president, Rob Turnwall, and board member Anna Banks were invited by the local non profit quilting group to share information about services and supports offered for victims of domestic violence.
In preparation for that, Pine Needlers made the quilts and other items for White Mountain Safe House residents. “The quilts were all made by our members who know how important it is to support those who need to be wrapped with love,” say the Pine Needlers quilters.
“Our mission is to help the community — and in general the White Mountain area,” says Quilt Group member D.J. Strauss. “This summer we had a summer speaker series in which we invited various community agencies to come to our club to present to us so that we know what their mission is and how we can help them.”
“We have supported the Safe House in the past and want to continue to do so,” adds Strauss. “Their story was very moving.”
Earlier this summer, Pine Needlers presented 22 children’s quilts to a representative from Project Linus to be given to sick children in hospitals.
For more information about the not for profit, 501(3)(C), Pine Needlers Quilt Group, contact D.J. Strauss at 808-294-1614 or email dstrauss@rocketmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.