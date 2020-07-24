SHOW LOW — Thank you to everyone who participated in the Pet Allies White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck. It’s exciting to announce that all 5,000 rubber duckies available were sold and that there were three lucky ducks plucked (by Toby, the rubber duck plucking dog)!
Margaret Andrews won the big prize of $2,500 with Marilyn Ringland winning $1,000 and third prize went to Joanne Feller who won $500.
Congratulations to these three winners and also to the animals who are the big winners! Because everyone who bought a duck raffle, bid on a silent auction item, purchased a buy it now treasure or simply threw in a few bucks into the donation jar, helped animals in need in our community.
Your generosity supports the vital programs that give homeless animals a chance to find a loving home and to provide low- and sometimes no- cost spay/neuter surgeries to eliminate unwanted litters.
To watch a video of Toby plucking the winning ducks visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNb0iBp67as&blm_aid=445461
