The Appreciation Wall is shown in the background at the 2022 Christmas dinner organized by the Salvation Army White Mountain Outpost in Show Low. The wall displays banners from local organizations that donated to help serve over 750 meals on Dec. 24.
SHOW LOW — With support from numerous local organizations and donations, the Salvation Army White Mountain Outpost’s 2022 Christmas dinner served more than 750 people.
The dinner was held on Christmas Eve at New Life Nazarene Church at 601 S. Clark Road in Show Low. Maria Quinteros, director and corporal sergeant major for the Salvation Army outpost in Show Low, said the dinner has been held at NLNC for the past nine years.
“The holidays are always a busy time,” Quinteros said. “We have our Red Kennel season, which is our biggest fundraiser of the year, our Angel Tree season, and now we do our Christmas dinners, which have been expanded on over the past couple of years so we can reach more people on the Mountain.”
The outpost recently implemented a new delivery process that was available to any resident who was unable to attend the dinner because of the lockdown.
“It’s kind of like Meals on Wheels, who we’ve also worked with since the start of the dinner,” Quinteros said. “We had a team of ladies gather up some names from the Stanford (General) Store who had signed up, and they donated their time and vehicles to donate these meals to some folks who couldn’t make it into town for the dinner. The biggest hurdle we face doing these meals is trying to get the word out, but this helped with that which, in turn, meant we could help even more than we anticipated.”
Between people who ate their dinner at NLNC on Dec. 24 and those who had their meals delivered, over 750 people were fed by the Salvation Army just before the end of the 2022 holiday season.
“We got all kinds of people come to the Christmas dinner from all walks of life, all different reasons,” Quinteros said. “Some folks didn’t have any family or were alone for the holidays. Some said that were staying in a hotel or that they were homeless.”
“It’s just amazing, to be up here in a place where people are so giving, so loving and so passionate. Everyone who donated or volunteered should feel proud of themselves. They helped us do a lot of good this year, a lot of important work.”
In order to highlight the volunteers and local organizations who helped make the dinner possible, Quinteros added an “Appreciation Wall” display at the Christmas dinner. The wall held banners and signs for the organizations that donated money or provided volunteers to work.
The wall displayed signs from the Arizona Rangers, The House, local bar One Eyed Jacks, Maverick Magazine, the Rim Country Cruisers, Arizona Mountain Coffee Co., Cornerstone Church, Pizza Factory, Ace Hardware, Videge Sign Works, Licano’s Mexican Restaurant, The Lion’s Den and Summit Healthcare Hospital.
In her 15 years with the Salvation Army, Quinteros said she had never seen an outpouring of local support like the 2022 event had.
“Everything’s still expensive and I’m not going to say that getting this together is easy, but these folks really stepped up to the plate and helped us reach as many people as we could,” she said, noting how pleased she was about the dinner.
Now that the 2022 holiday season has concluded, Quinteros said the Salvation Army will return to its normal duties as service center to residents of the White Mountains.
“It turned out great, but we do all kinds of things outside of the holidays. We supply people with emergency housing if they’re homeless or provide support for rent, utilities, food and clothing when we have the funding. We try to give people the things they need to live their life even after Christmas has ended,” she said.
