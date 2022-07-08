Wednesday was National Fried Chicken Day, and the Independent was happy to celebrate the occasion at one of Show Low’s most prominent chicken restaurants: Kentucky Fried Chicken on North White Mountain Road.
Mark Jacobs, the general manager of KFC, met with the Independent Wednesday morning to discuss the occasion and what the business means to the community. Despite the event, Jacobs wasn’t too worried about the crowds coming into the establishment. Regardless of the crowd, he and his team were prepared for it.
“Over the summer, every day is National Fried Chicken Day,” joked Jacobs. “We’re one of the few in the area, so we stay very, very busy.”
The Show Low KFC is indeed one of a few chicken restaurants on the Mountain, and those looking for something outside of 11 herbs and spices are going to have to commute quite aways. This allows KFC a niche edge in the local market, and definitely keep its 25-member team busy.
“We go through roughly about 200 chickens a day, and each chicken has eight pieces,” Jacobs said. For those unclear on the math, that’s somewhere near 1,600 pieces of chicken sold each day on average. “That’s also not counting for chicken strips or chicken sandwiches,” he clarified.
Fried chicken has increased in popularity over the years, with many families preferring it over other fast-food chain options. Recent data suggests that while most “on a bun” spots still control much of the market, proper chicken restaurants have been on the increase.
In the 1930s, Colonel Harland Sanders reportedly started the implementation of the world-famous 11 herbs and spices recipe around this time, solidifying an original product and helping the brand expand over the coming years. In 2020, KFC sat comfortably in the top 15 highest-grossing restaurant chains in the country, being outpaced only by Chick-fil-A in the chicken category.
To this day, KFC remains the second-best selling chicken brand in the country, being considered the most popular brand in 11 states and seeing yearly revenue streams of over $31 billion. Oddly enough, COVID actually helped sales, with other Yum Brand Inc. restaurants being some of the first to maintain drive-thru services throughout the pandemic and begin to provide alternatives to indoor dining, such as its QuickPick-Up option. “We closed the dining room, but we never closed the drive-thru,” Jacobs said. “We even started doing catering. We stayed open during all of it.”
Jacobs has been with the company for 19 years total, and while his love for the food may have slightly diminished over the years, his passion for his craft and his company’s history hasn’t gone anywhere.
Small, authentic photographs are displayed all over the restaurant. “They’re vintage, actual magazine ads,” explained Jacobs while showing off the pictures. “They’re only at this KFC. No other KFC has them.” These include articles from Look magazine and Reader’s Digest. One of them is an advertisement that ended on Oct. 31, 1970, promoting a special for 80% off.
While the offers can’t be that good anymore, the friendly faces of Jacobs and his staff will be around for much longer, helping everyone who’s running a little behind on time for dinner get a hot, fresh, nationally celebrated meal.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
