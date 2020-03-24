SHOW LOW — Beginning Monday, March 23, at 8:00 a.m., Show Low City Hall will be closed to foot traffic to limit public access and to reduce face-to-face contact. The policy will be in effect until further notice. All city facilities will remain staffed; however, in-person services will be limited until the COVID-19 risk subsides. As a reminder, the aquatic center, public library, city campus gym, and senior center remain closed since Monday, March 16, and all recreation programs and sports leagues have been suspended.
Building and cemetery business will be by appointment only by calling (928) 532-4040 for building and (928) 532-4025 for cemetery. Utility payments can be made by phone (928) 532-4005, online at XpressBillPay.com, or through our drop box located in the parking lot south of city hall. For all other business, please contact the city clerk at (928) 532-4061.
We encourage anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms to please be courteous to others and stay home and away from public spaces. We apologize for this temporary inconvenience, but we thank you for helping keep our community safe.
