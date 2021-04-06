SHOW LOW — No less than 100 people showed up for the Show Low Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, Apr. 3.
If you missed it, over 4,000 plastic Easter Eggs stuffed with candy were hidden around the softball field and ramada.
Egg hunters were divided into three age divisions: 0 to 4, 5 to 8 and 9 to 12. One over-sized egg full of candy was hidden for each age group which was something new this year.
Elks members donated all the funding for prizes, goodie bags, buckets of candy, hot dogs, chips and water.
Six brand new bicycles were also donated and given away through a raffle.
Event organizer and long-time Elk member Joel Hays, thanked everyone who donated so generously in support of the event.
