This is a list of the graduating class of 2021 from Show Low High School. The Class graduated Thursday evening.

For more on the graduation see next Friday’s Independent.

Dominic Ahumada

Liliana Sonah Aleman

Dylan Renae Alsobrook

Noelle Kate Altop

Dylan Jerrod Amator

Mattea Kenzie Anderson

Thomas Applegate

Emily Guadalupe Arrazola

Ryan Baker

Zachary Bates

Trenton Joshua Beeler

Kilee Jo Bennett

Andrew Elton Dwayne Bernier

Marley K Binnie

Inzharia Kayloni Bitahy-Soto

Shaylee Black

Kaden Blanchard

Noah Blake Brady

Alexander Branchaw-Kasson

Brigette Brown

Nikolas Niles Brown

David Kade Butler

Skylar PJ Butler

Adlen Buzo

Dorian Campos

Branham Jeffrey Carpenter

Ronny Alberto Carrillo

Cole Jacob Chasan

Coby Church

Addie Brooke Clark

Ashley May Clark

Christyanna Lee Coffman

Corinne Taylor Collins

Emily Dawn Cross

Davonte DiRoma

Jonathan Dominguez

Mariah Kathleen Dominguez

Brendan Blake Doubler

Madison Ann Edwards

Morgan Amanda Edwards

Logan James Elefante

Kelly Anne Ellsworth

Laura Ruth Ellsworth

Matthew Elmore

Nicole Marie Elwood

Tristin Erickson

Lexus Monique Fabok

James K Fargo

Daniel Findlay

Jarod Christopher Freeman

Lauren Ashley Frerichs

Melanie Gardner

Codee Paige Garvin

Joslyn Garvin

Madison Leigh Garvin

Isaiah Coby Halcomb

Aspen Ranae Harmon

Riley James Haroldson

Zak William Haroldson

Jerrick Harvey

Gabriel Haubert

Cara Havens

Deaven Patrick Hayes

Isabelle Herrera

Vincent Herrera

Layton Hoke

Wyatt Horn

Thomas Francis Hostler

Cole Housley

Trinity Mae Howard

Gabrial Johnson

Noah Johnson

Whitney Grace Johnson

Hunter Jones

Nathaniel Gary-Robert Jones

Taree Layne Jordan

Alec Joyner

Theodor Kaltenegger – Foreign Exchange

Hunter Cole Kasey

Cameron Kyle Kaye

Afton Keith

Riley Keller

Kaiden Joseph Kerr

Audrey Celeste King

Joshua Cameron Kittle

Christopher La Rose

Cassidy Ann Law

Jeffrey Talon Lester

Emilee Lindsey

Julia Nicole Llanos

Carter Douglas Long

Marley Ann Long

Savannah Belle Lopeman

Shayde MaKelle Lopeman

Tanner Lusk

Joanne Ma. Beatriz D. Madrid

Lydia Elizabeth McIntire

Toby James McIntire

Cheyenne Elnora McKinley

Melissa Ella McNeil

Haley Savannah McPeak

Gavin-Blake W. Meeks

Hiedi Moncerrat Mendoza

Ashlynn Mystique Meschede

Adam Miller

Hailie Grace Miller

Marisa Miller

Aniyah Mims

Madison Marie Moore

Neal Morgan

Raimie Jess Morris

Benjamin Moses

Annastasia Marrie Mousie

Andrew Murillo

Austin Neese

Dalin Reed Neff

Mia Ordean

Preston Orton

Sierra Kai Padgett

Seth Elijah Pagan

Isabel Nicole Pagnozzi

Alyssa May Payton

Caitlin Denise Pickering

Hannah Beth Pickering

Rebecca McKell Pidge

Jarod Charles Plouffe

Madison Paige Plumley

Ariel Annette Raymond

Jeffrey Alan Redmond

Riggin Don Reed

Bryce Leroy Reidhead

Zoey Jeannette Reissner

Rosa Mae Rexroat

Luke Russell Richards

Justice Elizabeth Russ

Scarlet Romaine Schroder

Kathleen Syllvia Schwab

Ruger Samuel Seeley

Tyler Serrano

Brian Shurter

Diana Sue Sprague

Rylie Marie Stahl

Isaac Stephens

Liam Jeffery Stevens

Naomi Stuckenberg

Jordan Swanson

Anastasia Marie-Christine Swenson-Payne

Madison Faith Taylor

Morgan Elise Thrasher

Brandon Utter

Tommaso Valenti – Foreign Exchange

Martijn Andre Vasquez

Roberto Eleazar Villa Cordova

Makayla Villalba

Angel Vogann

Jalynn Wagoner

Jacob Marshall Webb

Ryan Adam West

Kevin Paul Whipple

Kady Page Wilkinson

Gracie Ann Williams

Christopher Drake Wright

Logan Remington Zampedri

Dakota Wayne Zitar

