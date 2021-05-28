This is a list of the graduating class of 2021 from Show Low High School. The Class graduated Thursday evening.
For more on the graduation see next Friday’s Independent.
Dominic Ahumada
Liliana Sonah Aleman
Dylan Renae Alsobrook
Noelle Kate Altop
Dylan Jerrod Amator
Mattea Kenzie Anderson
Thomas Applegate
Emily Guadalupe Arrazola
Ryan Baker
Zachary Bates
Trenton Joshua Beeler
Kilee Jo Bennett
Andrew Elton Dwayne Bernier
Marley K Binnie
Inzharia Kayloni Bitahy-Soto
Shaylee Black
Kaden Blanchard
Noah Blake Brady
Alexander Branchaw-Kasson
Brigette Brown
Nikolas Niles Brown
David Kade Butler
Skylar PJ Butler
Adlen Buzo
Dorian Campos
Branham Jeffrey Carpenter
Ronny Alberto Carrillo
Cole Jacob Chasan
Coby Church
Addie Brooke Clark
Ashley May Clark
Christyanna Lee Coffman
Corinne Taylor Collins
Emily Dawn Cross
Davonte DiRoma
Jonathan Dominguez
Mariah Kathleen Dominguez
Brendan Blake Doubler
Madison Ann Edwards
Morgan Amanda Edwards
Logan James Elefante
Kelly Anne Ellsworth
Laura Ruth Ellsworth
Matthew Elmore
Nicole Marie Elwood
Tristin Erickson
Lexus Monique Fabok
James K Fargo
Daniel Findlay
Jarod Christopher Freeman
Lauren Ashley Frerichs
Melanie Gardner
Codee Paige Garvin
Joslyn Garvin
Madison Leigh Garvin
Isaiah Coby Halcomb
Aspen Ranae Harmon
Riley James Haroldson
Zak William Haroldson
Jerrick Harvey
Gabriel Haubert
Cara Havens
Deaven Patrick Hayes
Isabelle Herrera
Vincent Herrera
Layton Hoke
Wyatt Horn
Thomas Francis Hostler
Cole Housley
Trinity Mae Howard
Gabrial Johnson
Noah Johnson
Whitney Grace Johnson
Hunter Jones
Nathaniel Gary-Robert Jones
Taree Layne Jordan
Alec Joyner
Theodor Kaltenegger – Foreign Exchange
Hunter Cole Kasey
Cameron Kyle Kaye
Afton Keith
Riley Keller
Kaiden Joseph Kerr
Audrey Celeste King
Joshua Cameron Kittle
Christopher La Rose
Cassidy Ann Law
Jeffrey Talon Lester
Emilee Lindsey
Julia Nicole Llanos
Carter Douglas Long
Marley Ann Long
Savannah Belle Lopeman
Shayde MaKelle Lopeman
Tanner Lusk
Joanne Ma. Beatriz D. Madrid
Lydia Elizabeth McIntire
Toby James McIntire
Cheyenne Elnora McKinley
Melissa Ella McNeil
Haley Savannah McPeak
Gavin-Blake W. Meeks
Hiedi Moncerrat Mendoza
Ashlynn Mystique Meschede
Adam Miller
Hailie Grace Miller
Marisa Miller
Aniyah Mims
Madison Marie Moore
Neal Morgan
Raimie Jess Morris
Benjamin Moses
Annastasia Marrie Mousie
Andrew Murillo
Austin Neese
Dalin Reed Neff
Mia Ordean
Preston Orton
Sierra Kai Padgett
Seth Elijah Pagan
Isabel Nicole Pagnozzi
Alyssa May Payton
Caitlin Denise Pickering
Hannah Beth Pickering
Rebecca McKell Pidge
Jarod Charles Plouffe
Madison Paige Plumley
Ariel Annette Raymond
Jeffrey Alan Redmond
Riggin Don Reed
Bryce Leroy Reidhead
Zoey Jeannette Reissner
Rosa Mae Rexroat
Luke Russell Richards
Justice Elizabeth Russ
Scarlet Romaine Schroder
Kathleen Syllvia Schwab
Ruger Samuel Seeley
Tyler Serrano
Brian Shurter
Diana Sue Sprague
Rylie Marie Stahl
Isaac Stephens
Liam Jeffery Stevens
Naomi Stuckenberg
Jordan Swanson
Anastasia Marie-Christine Swenson-Payne
Madison Faith Taylor
Morgan Elise Thrasher
Brandon Utter
Tommaso Valenti – Foreign Exchange
Martijn Andre Vasquez
Roberto Eleazar Villa Cordova
Makayla Villalba
Angel Vogann
Jalynn Wagoner
Jacob Marshall Webb
Ryan Adam West
Kevin Paul Whipple
Kady Page Wilkinson
Gracie Ann Williams
Christopher Drake Wright
Logan Remington Zampedri
Dakota Wayne Zitar
