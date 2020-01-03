HOLBROOK — Show Low resident Cory Spencer, 26, has been indicted by a Navajo County grand jury on eight felony charges arising from his Nov. 22, 2019, arrest for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of minor children. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release at the time.
The grand jury handed up its indictment on Nov. 27 for seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all Class 2 felonies, and one count of furnishing harmful materials to a minor, a Class 4 Felony. Spencer has pleaded not guilty and is presumed by law to be innocent. He is still being held in the Navajo County Jail; the amount of the bond or whether he is being held without bond is not reflected in court records. He is represented by Blaine Rhoton of the public defender’s office.
The Navajo County Attorney is prosecuting the case through Deputy County Attorney Lee White who has filed a request for a change of judge from the one originally assigned to the case, Judge Ralph Hatch. The case is now assigned to Judge Dale Nielson and a case management conference is scheduled for Jan. 23 in the Navajo County Superior Court.
According to the state’s disclosure, a document that the rules of court require both sides to exchange and file with the court, the state intends to use at trial various police reports from the sheriff’s office and as witnesses, various officers and detectives involved with the case. The disclosure also lists an audio recording of a police interview with Spencer, three videos of “forensic interviews” with probably the alleged victims and records with regard to four search warrants which were sworn out in this case. The victims are not identified because they are minors, but the state claims that there are two of them.
If the state proves the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, the penalties in Arizona are steep and could result in decades in prison. In the meantime, Spencer picked up a new charge Dec. 22 of destruction or injury to a jail. Even though he was already in jail, he was formally arrested on that new charge on Christmas Eve.
Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com
