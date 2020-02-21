• Bunny Dash registration starts Monday, March 2 to April 1 for runners ages 10 and under. Cost $5 per child pre-registration, $10 day of event if space permits. Event is held April 4 at Show Low City Park, Senior Field. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at showlow.activityreg.com.
• Grass Volleyball registration begins Monday, March 2 to April 3. Cost $60 per team. Open to men’s and coed divisions. Start day April 13 (tentative). Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
• Summer Softball registration begins Monday, March 2 to April 11. Cost $350 per team for coed, $250 per team for women’s or men’s. Start date is April 29 (tentative) and played at Show Low City Park Senior Field. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
• Teen Tik Tok Challenge Friday, March 6, teens ages 13-18. From 3-5 p.m. at the Show Low Library, Create a short lip-sync, comedy, or talent video that highlights a library (books) or 181 N. 9th Street. recreation (fun activity). Submit your Tik Tok at the Tik Tok Meetup to watch and judge your favorite Tik Tok and win prizes! Free snacks will be served. Please Tik Tok responsibly, no inappropriate content, profanity, nudity or sexual innuendos. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
• Kid’s Night Out Friday, March 13, from 6-9 p.m. at the City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil in Show Low. For only $10 per child, kids ages 5-12 get to be creative and make their own “Loaded Baked Potato Bar” dinner then settle down and play a game or watch a movie! Hot popcorn and candy will be provided during the movie. Limited to 20 participants. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
• Spring Play Days Monday-Thursday, March 16-19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for kids ages 5-12. $45 for the week or $12 per day. Located at the Show Low City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil. A smash hit recreation program for boys and girls offering a week’s worth of fun, new friends, field trips, local guest speaker, arts and crafts, activities, games and so much more! Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
• Itty Bitty Superhero Pool Party Friday, March 20, from 9-11 a.m. at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs. $3.00 per Superheroes ages 0-4. Purchase Superhero wristband in advance! Space is limited. For more information call 928-532-4130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.