Show Low Police released its log of activity from Aug. 15-28 which follows:
Aug. 15
Terrence Lacey, 59, of Show Low was cited for threatening and disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of W. McNeil for threatening someone, shouting obscenities and disrupting the peace and quiet of the mobile home community.
At about 4:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North First Avenue, police responded to a report of a fight and observed Jessica Collett 36, of Show Low driving away with a 2-year-old child in the vehicle. Officers observed signs and symptoms of impairment on Collett and because of the child, will submit the matter and the pending results of a blood draw, to the county attorney for consideration of felony DUI charges.
At about 9:40 in the 1900 block of Deuce of Clubs, police responded to a disturbance and contacted Sheree Swisher, 53, of Phoenix whose car was parked nearby with engine off and keys in the ignition. Officers observed signs of impairment but Swisher refused all tests and blood was drawn per a warrant. Apparently, officers did not observe her driving but don’t need to if the state can prove she drove there while her ability to do so was impaired to the slightest degree.
Aug. 16
Mark Baca, 52, of Lakeside was charged with weapons misconduct and threatening to commit and act of terror in the 2200 block of East Show Low Lake Road after his primary care physician reported that Baca has threatened to “shoot up” a medical center because he believed the center misdiagnosed a medical problem. The doctor cautioned him about the statement, but Baca allegedly stated that he would call 911 because “he was serious.”
A little after noon in the 1300 block of Penrod Road, police arrested Randy Ivie, 32, of Taylor after a “road rage” incident after which Ivie allegedly threw a cup of soda into the face of someone and continued to threaten after police were called.
In the 5400 block of South White Mountain Road Jason Redfox, 47, of Vernon was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Show Low Justice Court. Officers were there based on a report about someone drinking alcohol at a bus stop and cited Bernard Jackson, 39, of Sacaton for the same.
In the 4800 block of South White Mountain Road officers responded to a report of domestic violence wherein a victim was pushed and items thrown around an apartment. Gregor Romero, 22, of Show Law was arrested for misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.
At around 8 p.m. Trista Hansen, 37, of Show Low was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from the Pinetop Justice Court. Police responded to a business there based on a report of an intoxicated female trying drive away with a child in the vehicle. She denied driving to the business but the child stated otherwise and video showed her driving, said police. A blood draw was conducted per a warrant and aggravated DUI charges are pending results of the blood test.
Aug. 17
Fabian Gonzales, 23, of Show Low was stopped at 10 a.m. for an equipment violation and was suspected of driving while impaired. A test of his bodily alcohol content was 0.08 or greater and police say his license to drive was suspended which makes the DUI a felony DUI.
Michael Bracamonte, 27, of Show Low, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 700 block of South Eighth Street, issued by the Arizona Department of Corrections alleging a parole violation.
A little before midnight in the 1700 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Hector Almendariz Alverz, 28, a transient, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Maricopa County Superior Court. During a search incident to arrest, an amount of crystalline substance was found on his person packaged in a $1 bill, stated police. He was also found to have a fake Social Security card (returning to a female) and fake “green card,” an immigration document. He is facing charges of possessing dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, fraudulent schemes and taking the identity of another.
Aug. 18
Around 9:45 a.m. in the 200 block of North Clark Road, James Windham, 42, of Show Low was stopped for a traffic violation. He was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants, found to have a suspended license and police found an open and cold “can of alcohol” in the vehicle. He was cited accordingly.
Jason Crnogorac, 46, of Show Low was arrested in the 100 block of North Fifth Street for disorderly conduct and threatening, both misdemeanors for allegedly threatening to beat up a disabled person and calling another derogatory names. It might be noted that on Aug. 9, a Jason Crnogorac 46, of Show Low was driving on a suspended license and suspected of being impaired. His blood alcohol content was over 0.08 and possible other charges are pending the results of a blood draw. Also, on Aug. 10, a Jason Crnogorac, 46, of Show Low was charged with disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Fifth Street for leaving a derogatory note and spitting on a door, according to police.
Around 4:30 p.m. a victim showed up at the police station and said that Paul Alvarez, 69, of Show Low grabbed, pushed and refused to let the victim leave a residence. Police say the accusation is “supported by video evidence,” and Alvarez was charged with domestic violence non-injury assault.
Police stopped Justin Burch, 53, of Mesa for a equipment violation and he was cited for driving on a suspended license.
Aug. 19
Police responded to the 200 block of South 12th Place regarding a domestic disturbance. A reporting party said that Elizabeth Cerritos, 30, of Show Low held a knife to the throat of someone and damaged things in the residence. She was arrested for disorderly conduct with a weapon and criminal damage, both domestic violence offenses.
Aug. 20
Tawnney Bowman, 29, of Show Low, a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation in the 200 block of East Deuce of Clubs and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia which she allegedly claimed ownership of. Bowman was arrested for possessing dangerous drugs, (meth) narcotic drugs (fentanyl) and drug paraphernalia.
Around 5 p.m., Shawn Cole, 59, of Show Low was deemed to be at fault in a vehicle collision. He displayed signs of alcohol impairment and a subsequent test showed a bodily alcohol content of 0.184 and 0.175 in replicate tests. He was arrested for DUI (driving while impaired) having a blood alcohol content at or over 0.08 within two hours of driving, and extreme DUI, having an alcohol content at or above 0.15 within two hours of driving.
A little before midnight near Ninth Street and Cooley, Cola Huff, 42, of Show Low was stopped for a traffic violation and an officer noted signs of impairment by drugs and/or alcohol. She refused to take a test of her blood, breath or urine (officer’s choice) which any driver implicitly consents to in Arizona. A warrant issued for a blood draw and the case is pending the results of the blood test.
Aug. 21
Around 7 a.m. Joshua Lockskin called the police to self-report a probation violation. Investigation revealed he conducted himself in a seriously disruptive behavior by arguing with a female, “getting in her face” and calling her vulgar names in the 4200 block of West Burke. He was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct. It will be up to a prosecutor whether to proceed with a probation revocation.
A few hours later that morning a hotel in the 1900 block of East Deuce of Clubs was evacuated and a HazMat team responded after Leo Nachu, 43, of Pinetop allegedly called 911 to report that he had opened a can of Sarin gas. He was arrested for making terroristic threats.
Raine Tate, 19, of Whiteriver was pulled over for speeding and found to have a suspended diver’s license.
It is a criminal violation if someone drives a car at a speed which is 20 miles over the posted speed limit. Cited in Show Low between Aug. 15-21 were: Scott Perin, 62, of Show Low, 62 in a 35 on US 60; Richardo Chavez 35, of Albuquerque, 64 in a 35 on the Deuce; Jacob Roginiel, 19, of Show Low 66 in a 45 on US 60; Edik Moosakhanian, 72, of Glendale, 60 in a 35 on US 60, William Prigg, 24, of Mesa, 61 in a 35 on US 60 near Show Low Lake Road; Jennifer Perez 45, of Phoenix, 57 in a 35 on the Deuce; Rashaun Sligh 29, of Show Low, 77 mph in a 45 on US 60.
Finally, going 35 mph or more approaching a school zone is a criminal violation as well and on Aug. 16 Joshua Thomas, 27, of Show Low was cited for going 38 mph in a posted 15 mph school zone along Old Linden Road and Fifth Drive.
Aug. 22
David Cote, 45, of Show Low was contacted by police in the 1900 block of East Deuce of Clubs who responded to a domestic disturbance. Police say that Cote grabbed the victim several times “leaving visible bruises.” He was hiding at the time of the officers’ arrival but was quickly located and arrested. He was charged with domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Jacob Packer, 34 of Lakeside was arrested in the 500 block of West Deuce of Clubs on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Snowflake Justice Court.
Aug. 23
Isaiah Warner, 22, of Show Low was a charged with consuming alcohol in public in the 500 block of West Deuce of Clubs after drinking “three bottles of alcohol while walking down the street.” The type of alcoholic beverage was not identified.
In the 2200 block of East Show Low Lake Road, Kevin Armstrong, 47, of South Fork, Colorado, was charged with aggravated assault while being treated by a health care professional whom Armstrong allegedly shoved, grabbed and attempted to kick staff.
Scott Schuetz, 54, of Glendale was stopped for speeding and cited for knowingly displaying a fictitious plate from another vehicle because the registration on his vehicle was not current.
Aug. 24
Along U.S. 60 near Hacienda Pines police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Kenneth Wilson, 54, of Show Low allegedly admitted that there was a gun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Police said that a “white crystalline substance” and glass pipe were found in two bags after a search, apparently enough to charge him with possessing dangerous drugs for sale, regular possession of dangerous drugs, transporting dangerous drugs and a weapons violation. One Kristyne Pociask, 34, of Concho was found to have drug paraphernalia in her purse.
Around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of East Reidhead officers contacted two subjects about a domestic disturbance. Police determined that Danakah Minton, 23, and Paul Press, 26, both of Show Low had assaulted each other and engaged in disorderly conduct against each other and both were cited accordingly.
A few hours later, police responded to a domestic dispute in the 1200 block of North 22nd Drive and arrested Sara Hnatkovich, 33, of Show Low on a misdemeanor warrant out of Snowflake Justice Court. She is said to have conducted herself in such a way that it prompted a neighbor to call police. It not entirely clear from the log whether the disorderly conduct citation was in connection with the neighbor or the warrant.
Aug. 25
Dominic Fall, 32, of Whiteriver was observed “drinking in public and harassing customers,” in the 5400 block of South White Mountain Road. He was charged accordingly.
At about 1:30 in p.m. near Eight Avenue and Whipple, Shawn Lindsay, 52, of Lakeside is accused of pointing a gun at a “road worker,” during a road-rage incident. He faces charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.
On about 11:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Show Low Lake Road, Jason Dazen, 30, of Show Low was arrested on a “known warrant” out of the Show Low Justice Court.
Aug. 26
A little after midnight in the 4400 block of South White Mountain Road,. Stephen Twarkins, 38, of Show Low was involved in an accident and was cited for driving while impaired, having a bodily alcohol content over 0.08 within two hours of driving and so-called “super extreme DUI” for allegedly testing 0.245 and 0.255 in replicate tests.
Around 1:40 p.m. officers responded to a call of reckless driving and charged Cordell Begay, 25, of Smith Lake, New Mexico, was charged with aggravated DUI for driving while impaired on a suspended license. Ernest Rojak, 34, of Whiteriver was “found to have an open container within the vehicle.”
Johnny Cook, 39, in the 4400 South White Mountain Road was stopped for a traffic matter and was cited for driving on a suspended license.
About 10 p.m. that day officers contacted Jeffrey Doyle, 45, of Goodyear regarding a call for service. Doyle refused to give his full name despite bing advised that it was illegal to withhold a full name during a police investigation. He was cited for obstruction. Araina Begay, 31, of Fort Defiance was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Snowflake Justice Court.
Aug. 27
In a restaurant in the 4400 block of South White Mountain Road, Lynnea Plympton, 24, of Show Low ordered $62 in food in an apparent dine and dash or eat it and beat it move, left without paying. She was located and “admitted involvement,” said police.
At about 2:25 a.m. Sergei Dawson, 29, of Pinetop was arrested in the 1700 blcok of South White Mountain Road on a warrant out of Pinetop Justice Court.
In the same area later in the day, Eugene Lindstrom, 30, of Lakeside was arrested on a felony warrant out of Maricopa County Superior Court.
Damien Chaney, 29, of Show Low was arrested in the1400 block of East Deuce of Clubs on a misdemeanor warrant out of Show Low Justice Court.
At around 9:30 p.m. near Fourth Avenue and McNeil, Jerry Jackson, 20, of Show Low was stopped for an equipment violation on a vehicle and was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court.
About an hour later, near Old Lindon Road and First Avenue, Gloria Guerro-Orosco, 56, of Show Low was stopped for a traffic violation. The officer noted symptoms of alcohol impairment, and replicate breath tests produced results over the legal limit of 0.08; specifically 0.109 and 0.112. She was arrested for DUI and its companion charge of having a blood alcohol level over the legal limit within two hours of driving.
Aug. 28
Ganriel Moya, 47, of Show Low was stopped for a traffic violation in the 4400 block of South White Mountain Road and cited for driving on a suspended license.
At about 2:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of South White Mountain Road, Julius Clendon, 20, of Whiteriver was arrested for allegedly stealing $180 in merchandise from a convenience store that included alcohol. He was arrested for theft and possessing alcohol while underage.
Around 9:30 that evening, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of West Huning and charged Son Nguyen, 28, of Show Low with domestic violence-disorderly conduct by fighting that reportedly left visible injuries on a victim.
Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Lt. Mike Butora of the Show Low Police Department distributed the press release on which this report in based.
