- June 6 — Show low Police arrested Brian C. Barker, 31, of Snowflake, charged with aggravated domestic violence and aggravated assault. Police said he became angry with the mother of his son during a ride home from a lake allegedly telling her she could not use a cell phone and reportedly saying “You’re lucky I don’t hit you right now,” when the victim tried to use the phone. A neighbor reportedly heard the victim screaming when they got home from the lake and called police.
— Police arrested Marietta E. Lewis, 34, of Cibecue, on two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court. One for DUI that came with a $1,500 bond and the other for failure to comply on an original shoplifting charged that came with an additional $329 cash bond.
— Police arrested Jennifer D. Teel, 44, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Fernando R. Bazan, 33, of Show Low, on a warrant for failure to pay on original charges of DUI/disorderly conduct that came with a $700 cash bond. Also arrested was Malcolm B. Cromwell, 25, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $200 bond.
— Police cited and released Spencer K. Goins, 27, of Show Low, on a minor drug charge.
— Police cited and released Jesse J. Dehose, 31, of Cibecue, charged with possession of marijuana.
— Police arrested Danny A. Hawkins, 46, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, had an odor of alcohol on his person and had an average BrAC of 0.168 at the time of arrest.
- June 7 — Police cited and released Cynthia E. Varela, 30, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Matthew G. Dawahoya, 27, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
— Police cited and released Vanessa M. Vigil, 28, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.123 at the time of arrest.
- June 8 — Police arrested Jennifer A. Hanson, 34, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and aggravated assault. Police said she was in a dispute with her husband when she allegedly punched and scratched him and then allegedly kicked police officers who responded to the call.
- June 9 — Police cited and released Daniel E. Reabe, 20, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and released Robert P. Palmer Jr., 41, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in public at the bus stop near Hall Street.
— Police cited and released Daphne H. Walker, 24, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
