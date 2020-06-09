• May 26 — Show Low Police arrested John M. Fierro, 45, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs. Police said he was in possession of morphine sulphate pills without a prescription.
• May 27 — Police responded to the bus stop in the Walmart parking lot across from the hospital on Show Low Lake Road where they arrested Maryjane Arbizo, 23, of Show Low, on a Show low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of assault that came with a $1,163 cash bond.
— Police arrested Cody M. Fritz, 26, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of trespassing that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police cited and released Nyla Lavender, 25, of Ft. Apache, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said that when asked whose container of alcohol was on the floor by her feet, Lavender allegedly responded, “Oh, that’s mine.” The driver, Gerald D. Naha, 51, of Ft. Apache, was arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and pending DUI. Police said he had a usable amount of meth in his possession along with straws for ingesting it. Police said a single charge of DUI is pending the results of a blood draw they performed via a warrant to determine his average BrAC at the time of arrest.
• May 28 — Police arrested Frederic H. Morris, 41, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics. Police said he allegedly had black tar heroin in his pocket, crystal meth under the driver’s seat of his car, and a meth pipe in the center console. Morris reportedly told officers he found the drugs and drug paraphernalia and took it to keep it away from children.
— Police arrested Frederick J. Navarez, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a no-bond probation violation warrant out of New Mexico for failure to comply with the terms of his release.
— Police arrested Ames Barton, 67, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage. Police said he allegedly tore down a wire fence and threw it into his neighbors horse arena. Police said he admitted to the incident but failed to remove the fence wiring from the arena as he promised.
— Police cited and released Donald J. Lindquist, 36, of Snowflake, charged with driving with a revoked license.
— Police arrested Brandon S. Walker, 26, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he was impaired when he allegedly started yelling at neighbors and family causing a public disturbance. Police said when he was searched subsequent to his arrest of disorderly conduct, they allegedly found a usable amount of marijuana and a marijuana pipe in his possession. Police said he also passively resisted arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.