Show Low Police
Oct. 27 — Show Low Police cited and released Sandra D. Alsenay, 51, of Tucson, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Wendy L. James, 52, of Cibucue, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original check fraud charge that came with a $300 bond.
— Police cited and released a 16-year-old Lakeside boy, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Joseph R. Kerin, 30, of Show Low, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants. One for disobeying a court order on an original charge of DUI that came with a $3,204 bond, the second for failure to appear on an original charge of DUI that came with an additional $4,319 bond, and the last one for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $382 bond.
— Police arrested Cody L. Adams, 27, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of disorderly conduct/drinking alcohol in a public setting.
Oct. 28 — Police cited and released Leah M. Fall, 29, of Whiteriver, Karrie R. James, 32, of Whiteriver, Chanice Johnson, 24, of Whiteriver and Emery O. Skidmore, 31, of Whiteriver, all charged with having open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low girl, charged with possession of marijuana/THC/having a vape pen on school grounds during regular class hours.
— Police arrested Maxim B. Norton, 24, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on original charges of driving with a suspended license that came with separate bonds of $750 each.
— Police arrested Michael P. Jensen, 45, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater tan 0.20). Police said he had a BrAC of 0.211 at the time of arrest.
Oct. 29 — Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with possession of a vape pen on school grounds during regular class hours.
— Police arrested Johnny R. Kerley, 34, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for violating a promise to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
