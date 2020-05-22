May 12 — Show Low Police at the Days Inn motel located at 480 E. Deuce of Clubs arrested Marcos Ramos, 54, of Payson, charged with domestic violence-related assault. Police said that during an argument that turned physical with his girlfriend, Ramos allegedly threw a bottle at her hitting her in the head causing injury and hit her with a closed fist also causing injury to her right eye area.
— Police arrested Ernest A. Preston, 51, of Whiteriver, on a warrant out of Winslow for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Thomas E. Cannon, 70, of Pinetop, charged with trespassing at the Show Low Lake Campground. Police said that in spite of being told the campground was closed and being asked to leave, Cannon allegedly refused and tried to tell campground management that he had permission from Show Low Police to stay there when he in reality did not.
— Police arrested Jeremiah S. Beavers, 35, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of criminal damage that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Dwight B. Vancleave, 79, of Show Low, charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
— Police arrested Sarah Cannon, 38, of Show Low, on two warrants out of th Navajo County Superior Court. One was an indictment on drug related charges that came with a $5,000 bond. The other was for failure to appear on drug related charges that came with another $5,000 bond.
— Police arrested Chavo A. Cohoe, 31, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of DUI that came with a $1,500 bond.
May 13 — Police arrested Markus J. Cobal Jr., 38, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $279 cash bond.
— Police arrested Brian W. Reed, 65, of Show Low, charged with trespassing at the Snowy River Motel located at 1640 E. Deuce of Clubs. Police said Reed and the management had a dispute over days that Reed paid for while in the hospital for which he wanted to be credited by the motel and allowed o stay longer.
— Police arrested Matthew L. Skinner, 36, of Show Low, on three warrants. One was out of the Navajo County Superior Court for possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $10,000 bond. Another was out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear that came with a $1,000 bond. The last was out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Michael T. Rutledge, 33, of Show Low, on two warrants out of Winslow. One for failure to appear on san original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $300 bond and the other for failure to comply on an original charge of shoplifting that came with an additional $124 bond. Also arrested was Kristian R. Walton, 38, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to pay on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $585 cash bond.
