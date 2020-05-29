- May 19 — Show Low Police arrested Brent A. Miles, 25, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $129 cash bond.
— Police arrested Joshua A. Kushing, 26, of Show Low, charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said that during a traffic stop a K-9 drug dog alerted to Kushing’s vehicle. Police said an officer allegedly found heroin, prescription medication with no prescription, and morphine pills. Police said Kushing also had a usable amount of heroin in his pocket and a usable amount of meth in his wallet.
- May 20 — Police in the 680 west block of the Deuce of Clubs arrested Jacob T. Lee, 23, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for obstructing a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Juanita Clark, 57, of St. Johns, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said Clark failed to stop for police lights and sirens right away and that there was allegedly a strong odor of alcohol coming from her vehicle when an officer approached it. Police said Clark allegedly staggered when trying to walk and showed multiple other clues of impairment.
— Police arrested Estherena J. Alchesay, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with felony shoplifting at Walmart. Police said she allegedly tried to leave the store with approximately $1,625 in merchandise hidden in a baby car seat and a diaper bag. Also arrested was Joaquin S. Morris, 21, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
— Police cited and released Ryan A. Blackburn, 24, of Show Low, charged with failure to control his dog.
