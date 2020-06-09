• May 29 — Show Low Police arrested Jeffery Footracer, 53, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking from a bottle of vodka in public at the bust stop in the Walmart parking lot. He was also arrested on two warrants out of the Show Low Justice court for failure to appear. The first was on an original charge of drinking in public that came with a $1,000 bond. The other was on an original charge of shoplifting that came with an additional $750 bond.
— Police arrested Katherine L. Cardaza, 31, of Show Low, and Joshua A. Kushing, 26, of Show Low, charged with having narcotic (heroin) drug paraphernalia in the form of foil with burnt heroin residue on it in their hotel room at a motel in the 480 west block of the Deuce of Clubs. Cardaza and Kushing were arrested again on May 30 in the 900 west block of the Deuce of Clubs, this time charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth). Both denied knowledge of the dangerous drug paraphernalia found in their motel room and a usable quantity of meth allegedly found under the driver’s seat in their car.
— Police cited and released David T. Smith, 50, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting a cup of coffee from a local convenience store to which he allegedly admitted.
— Police at the Paradise Acres Apartments in the 700 north block of Fourth Drive arrested Joshua J. Bands, of Concho, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics (black tar heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of marijuana that came with a $1,000 bond. Asia M. Gerardo, 23, of Show Low, was also arrested, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics (black tar heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Kelly M. Buckner, 29, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that after an argument with a man over relationship issues, she allegedly followed him when he left in his vehicle and reportedly caused a collision with him and backed into his vehicle seen by witnesses.
— Police arrested Jason J. Shumway, 40, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08.
• May 30 — Police cited and released Kimberly Thomason, 50, of New Boston, Michigan, charged with driving with a revoked license.
— Police arrested Cody M. Sommer, 27, of Concho, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for obstruction on original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $2,471 cash bond.
• May 31 — Police arrested Robert Williams, 28, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with his girlfriend he threw a shirt at her and punched holes in a wall before leaving.
• June 1 — Police arrested Thomas C. Corl, 63, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he could not perform field sobriety tests due to health issues adding that he allegedly showed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.294 at the time of arrest.
