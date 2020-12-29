- Dec. 8 — Show Low Police arrested Lana M. Charleston, 20, of St. Johns, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $1,500 bond. José L. Daniel, 36, of Show Low, was arrested and charged with DUI. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.207 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Charles R. King, 41, of Grand Junction, Colorado, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he allegedly had a usable quantity of meth and three pipes in his possession.
— Police arrested Alicia J. Martinez, 20, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said she allegedly had a usable quantity of marijuana, a usable quantity of meth, and used needles for injecting liquified meth in her possession. Bryan M. Swinehart, 25, of Vernon, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs (heroin and meth) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dec. 9 — Police arrested Larren B. Daley, 28, of Whiteriver, and Wendell L. Taylor, 42, of Whiteriver, both charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
- Dec. 10 — Police arrested Christine A. Ruiz, 22, of Overgaard, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $214 bond.
- Dec. 11 — Police arrested Aaron J. Eszlinger, 37, of Concho, and Tammi J. Skully, 42, of Concho, both charged shoplifting approximately $200 in merchandise from Walmart by allegedly under scanning items in the self check-out lanes. Skully was also arrested on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on original drug charges that came with a $1,781 bond. Skully was rearrested later that same day and charged with going back to Walmart and shoplifting another approximate $67 in merchandise.
- Dec. 12 — Police arrested Christie A. Richards, 24, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Dec. 14 — Police arrested Charles H. McDowell, 40, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana.
— Police arrested Armando T. Pimiento, 31, of Tucson, charged with criminal damage and assault.
— Police arrested Andrew J.L. Davis, 27, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia (meth pipe) and possession of a weapon (pistol) during a drug offense.
— Police arrested Justin R. Marsillett, 30, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
