Lt. Mike Butora of the Show Low Police Operational Support group issued a press release regarding police activity for the week of July 25 through July 31 which included the following. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
July 25
Anthony Pacheco, 51 of Albuquerque was cited for driving while his privilege to drive was suspended near US 60 and 40th street
Tawny Crosby, 49 of Show Low, after a traffic stop at 90 W. Deuce of Clubs was arrested on a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court.
July 26
Joesph Barton, 28 of Show Low, a passenger in a vehicle stopped near US 60 and Adams road by another agency which was investigating a shoplift of alcohol, was observed to be drinking the stolen alcohol in the vehicle and fled on foot. That resulted in a tussle which resulted in damage to an officer’s body cam. Barton was charged with criminal damage, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
July 27
In the 150 block of W. Deuce of Clubs, David Cooper, 61 of Tubac was stopped for a traffic violation during which an officer noted signs and symptoms of impairment. He was arrested and during a search, drug paraphernalia was allegedly found. Cooper refused any tests of blood, breath or urine and upon securing a warrant, authorities drew blood, the testing of which will determine charges.
Boyd Dehose, 39 of Whiteriver was charged with shoplifting and drinking alcohol in public in the 5300 block of S White Mountain Road. Police contacted him after he reportedly concealed merchandise from display at a store, and was found to be drinking alcohol from a Taco Bell cup.
Gavino Rincon, 36 of Whiteriver was pulled over for a traffic violation near SR 260 and milepost 346, was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court and was arrested.
July 28
Robert Robertson, 58 of Lakeside turned himself in at the Show Low Police Department for a felony warrant out of Navajo Count Superior Court.
A few hours later, Arnold Thomas, 58 of Show Low was arrested in the 900 block of E. Deuce of Clubs on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court.
July 29
Jamie Rappaport 28, of Tucson was cited for criminally speeding near SR 260 and 30th Ave for allegedly traveling at 68 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
Likewise, Patricia Guthrie, 71 of Lake Havasu City was cited for criminally speeding for allegedly traveling 47 mph in a 25 mph zone at Woolford Road and Sierra Park Trail.
At about 2:14 p.m. Michael Peerbolt, 77 of Lakeside was contacted regarding leaving the scene of a collision and registered a bodily alcohol content over the legal limit of .08. He was arrested for felony DUI because he is reported to have had his license revoked due to prior DUIs.
At about 9:00 p.m. in the 4400 block of Whtie Mountain Road, Amber Gitchel, 19 of White Mountain Lakes was charged with felony DUI for allegedly driving while impaired on a suspended license. Officers allegedly found in the vehicle the drug fentanyl, meth and drug paraphernalia. She was charged with the drug crimes as well.
July 30
Eric Cooley, 28 of Show Low was charged with domestic violence criminal damage and disorderly conduct in a residence in the 200 block of W. Cooley street.
In the 3000 block of Show Low Lake Road, police contacted Joseph Borden, 30 of Show Low regarding a domestic disturbance. He was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of the Show Low Justice Court.
Jasper Kessay, 37 of McNary is suspected of drinking alcohol in public in the 1000 block of E. Deuce of Clubs and was found to have misdemeanor warrants out of the Pinetop and Show Low Justice Courts.
July 31
A little after midnight, at 9th Street and the Deuce of Clubs, Elliot George, 29 of Whiteriver was arrested for various DUI crimes including extreme DUI (.15.or over) and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Police also discovered an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.
A few hours later at 2:34 a.m. Paige Buck, 25 of Phoenix was contacted in regard to a domestic disturbance which resulted in her being charged with assault, criminal damage to a phone and disorderly conduct. A more serious charge of choking, a relatively new felony crime in Arizona will be investigated.
Candy Mendoza, 58 of Phoenix was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Maricopa County. The log is unclear about whether she was arrested or just instructed to take care of it.
Around noon, Dejuan Aday, 23 of Whiteriver was cited for drinking alcohol at a bus stop in the 5400 block of S. White Mountain Road.
At 5:35 p.m., Alisha Parker, 41 of Show Low is accused of disorderly conduct with a family member at the 200 block of W. Adair.
Later, Teresa Anderson 55, of Show Low is suspected of punching someone during a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of W. McNeil and Jennifer Petit, 42 of Show Low was allegedly found to be drinking in alleged violation of a probation term.
At the same time and location, one Gary Anderson, 56 of Show Low was contacted regarding a domestic dispute and charged with three DUI-related crimes including extreme DUI (.15 or over) and super extreme DUI (.20 or over.)
Also at the same time and location, Amber Luper, 42 of Show Low was suspected of three related DUI charges included extreme DUI (.15 or over) consuming alcohol in a vehicle and a prescription drug violation.
Raymond Szakal, 36 of Show Low was suspected of damaging property and disorderly conduct during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of W. Cooley.
