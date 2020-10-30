Show Low Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol/USAF Auxiliary has received the National "Quality Cadet Unit" Award.
Out of 19 squadrons in the state of Arizona, only three were awarded this honor. The award was announced at the annual and now virtual Arizona Wing Awards Ceremony held Oct. 24. The Squadron will be presented with a Certificate and streamer for their guidon.
To achieve the Quality Cadet Unit Award, the squadron made up of adults and cadets, must meet certain requirements for example:
Achieve certification in General Emergency Services by all the cadets.
Achieve a minimum of three adult leaders training in Cadet Programs specific criteria and certifications
Provide Orientation Flights to at least 70% of cadets
A minimum number of cadets have achieved the Wright Brothers Award ( attained promotion to Cadet Sergeant)
Retention and growth are also measured.
