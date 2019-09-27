SHOW LOW — When the Show Low High School Music program mentioned that they are in need of more music stands, the Show Low Elks Lodge Past Exalted Rulers Association decided that it sounded like a worthy cause.
The Show Low Elks Lodge 2090 is just one of over 2,000 lodges in the United States and prides itself on being a charitable organization that gives back to our local communities.
Elks members are dedicated to supporting programs that help children grow up healthy, provide scholarship money to high school students, and assist veterans in numerous ways that improve their quality of life.
At the Show Low Elks Lodge, there is a team of past officers called the Past Exalted Rulers’ Association who raise money for the association and then provide donations back to our own lodge’s charities, to local high school students with scholarships for post secondary pursuits, and to charitable donations for other community causes.
When the association learned of the need for music stands for the Show Low High School Music program, they decided to make a generous contribution to help provide the tools the students and teachers in the Fine Arts department needed.
The music stands (pictured in the photo) cost up to $60 each. The music program is in need of around 30 new music stands, so the Show Low Elks Lodge P.E.R. Association’s donation will cover half of that need.
For more information about the Show Low Elks Lodge or the many different charitable events coming up in the next couple months, please contact the lodge at 928.537.4901.
Students and their families interested in the scholarship opportunities offered by the Elks can visit https://www.elks.org/scholars/default.cfm?m=enf, ask your counseling department, or contact the Show Low Elks Lodge Chairperson, Renée Higginbotham via email at renee.chappellhigginbotham@gmail.com.
