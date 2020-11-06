SHOW LOW — Police arrested an Avondale woman on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, charged with numerous offenses, including illegal possession on a firearm.
Stephanie N. Bandin, 33, was charged with auto theft, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and on a felony warrant for misconduct/possession of a weapon during a felony offense.
Police said Bandin allegedly admitted taking the stolen car she was in in Casa Grande and that she had taken the pistol police allegedly found in the car from her husband.
In her purse police reportedly found syringes with a brown liquid in them along with usable quantities of Fentanyl, a dangerous drug that is capable of killing people even in small doses.
Subsequent her arrest on the afore mentioned charges, Bandin was also taken into custody on a Snowflake-Taylor Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with an $850 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.