Special Needs Halloween party experience draws 380

SHOW LOW — The Halloween Party/Experience for Special Needs Individuals held Saturday, Oct 26, drew almost 400 special needs individuals and their families who overwhelmed the Show Low Elks Lodge. The event was organized by the White Mountain Foundation for Special Needs Individuals (formerly the White Mountain Autism Foundation). The event was sponsored by Navajo County Public Health and co-sponsored by the Show Low Elks Lodge. Dr. Barela, WMFSNI president, offered that the event was a unique opportunity for special needs individuals to enjoy an event that few have had the opportunity to experience. Most parents have a difficult time involving kids with traditional trick or treating, especially if the child has mobility or sensory processing limitations. Most of the kids have never had an opportunity to experience such an activity that was designed specifically for them. The party was free to all ages with any disabilities and family attendance was encouraged.
One 8 year-old autistic girl asked her mom “will there be any other kids like me at the party?”
Kids got a chance to play about 20 games that were designed for them and everyone won something every time, whether it was candy, toys or trinkets. Watching the kids dance to the music of Code Blue even in their wheelchairs was a special treat.
Children overcame their natural tactile fears to allow face or hand painting. A balloon artist made animals and swords.
The local Special Needs Coalition promotes inclusion of these individuals and as such, the five local special needs group homes and day programs each had their students make some of the decorations.
The large number of participants was a result of support by the five local special needs group homes and day programs, along with special education leaders in regional school systems, and DDD case managers. Kids came from St. Johns to Joseph City and all communities in between. The numbers exceeded expectations as the Elks Lodge ran out of food twice. Dr. Barela indicated that this program was supported by the over 80 members of the local Special Needs Coalition. The games were designed by member vendors and organizations. Over 90 families signed up to participate next year. Dr. Barela encouraged those interested in the activities of the Coalition to contact them thru email at wmfsni@aol.com.
