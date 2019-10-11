SHOW LOW — St. Rita’s Catholic Church of Show Low is taking part in an international Public Square Rosary Rally and Crusade at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Festival Marketplace, 1031 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
This Saturday marks the 102nd anniversary of the last visitation of Lady of Fatima in Portugal.
This is the second time that St. Rita’s Catholic Church has hosted a public rosary event in honor of Our Lady of Fatima according to event organizer Cecilia Barthen. “Everyone is invited to participate in the rosary and pray with us,” said Barthen. “You don’t have to be catholic to gather and pray in the Rosary Crusade; we welcome everyone.”
Our Lady of Fatima refers to the appearances or apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Fatima, Portugal between May and October 1917. She is said to have appeared to three children, bringing her message of penance and prayer by the faithful.
For more information, call Cecelia Barthen at 928-242-9062 or call St. Rita’s Catholic Church at 928-537-2543.
