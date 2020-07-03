SHOW LOW — The Navajo County Homicide Task Force is investigating a stabbing at the KC Motel at 60 W. Deuce of Clubs in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 30.
Show Low Police Public Information Officer Shawn Roby said officers responded to the motel just after midnight June 30 and found a male victim of a stab wound.
The victim is currently in stable condition in the ICU at Summit Healthcare.
Roby said the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between two men staying in two rooms at the motel who got into an argument that turned physical, resulting in the one man being stabbed.
Police have not released the names or hometowns of the victim or suspect.
No other information is available at this time in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances behind the incident.
Roby said the task force was brought in as an added resource because of the complexity of the incident and crime scene.
