Timber Mesa Captain earns Bachelor's degree

SHOW LOW — Training Captain, Taber Heisler, earned his bachelor’s degree in Public Safety and Emergency Management from Grand Canyon University Dec. 15, 2019.
Captain Heisler previously worked for the Lakeside Fire District as a firefighter and then for Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District since the merger in 2014.
With more than 10 years of experience in the fire department, he was promoted to captain last year and has since been assigned to Timber Mesa’s Training Division. He is an adjunct instructor of Fire Sciences and Emergency Medical Services at Northland Pioneer College.
“Captain Heisler has aggressively pursued his educational and other training opportunities,” said Fire Chief Bryan Savage. “He has fully bought into the Fire District’s philosophy of education and professional development. Because of that, there is no limit to what he can achieve,” Savage said.
