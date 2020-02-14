SHOW LOW — Deputy Chiefs Randy Chevalier and Clay Wood, of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, have successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer (CFO). Chief’s Chevalier and Wood have become two of fewer than 1,500 CFOs worldwide.
A communication received from the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) stated the following: “The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) met on February 4th and voted unanimously to award (each of) you the “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO) designation. You have earned the professional designation as witnessed by a team of your peers and members of the Commission on Professional Credentialing. You have demonstrated through your education, leadership and management skills that you possess the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities required for the fire and emergency services profession.”
The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The CPC awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s stringent criteria.
Achieving this designation signifies Chief Chevalier’s and Chief Wood’s commitment to their career in the fire and emergency services.
The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Service Excellence Inc., administers the designation program. The CPC consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government and the fire and emergency medical services profession. To learn more about CPC, visit www.cpse.org.
