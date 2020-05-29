SHOW LOW — Two out-of-town people were arrested May 16 with marijuana, crystal methamphetamine and black tar heroin in the car.
Nathan B. Eslick, 29, of Phoenix, and Lena A. Coppedge, 34, of Glendale, were both arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous and narcotic drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
According to the initial police report by the officers who stopped and arrested Eslick and Coppedge, there was allegedly a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car they were in when stopped by police. Police said Eslick reportedly told the officer there was a small amount of marijuana near the gear shift, but failed to tell the officer that there was (allegedly) also meth and heroin in the car.
Police said Coppedge also reportedly did not offer any information to police about the meth and heroin allegedly in the car behind the passenger seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.