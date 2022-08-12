U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly made a very brief appearance in Show Low on Tuesday.
His plane landed at Show Low Airport just after 10:30 a.m., and from there he was taken to White Mountain Performance and Horne Auto Center.
The reason for his visit remains unclear, specifically considering that President Joe Biden was in Washington signing the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors Act, a bipartisan bill that Kelly endorsed and takes partial credit for.
The CARES Act did come up in conversation between Kelly and Dan Macleod, the general manager at Horne Auto Center, along with water concerns affecting the state.
Macleod told the Independent that their conversation was “cordial and specific” and that his team was “professional and courteous.” He seemed happy to host Kelly, and confirmed that Kelly’s team reached out to Horne for the meeting. Macleod also mentioned that Kelly and his team were late, and opted for a more private meeting in Horne’s auto shop located in the rear end of the facility.
Kelly’s team may have moved the meeting place due to protester concerns. A small group of locals went to Horne Tuesday afternoon to approach Kelly with some concerns, but was not given the opportunity to speak with him directly.
The senator did separate a small amount of time to converse with a White Mountain Independent reporter, however.
“When you live in Tucson, it’s really nice to come up here,” he said, making small talk. He mentioned “the weather and the green trees” as two key things he enjoys when visiting the White Mountains. He was approached about Blake Masters, who recently won the Aug. 2 primary and will be running against Kelly for the Senate seat in November.
The reporter mentioned to Kelly that Masters has a substantial amount of support on the Mountain and that Kelly’s reelection campaign may have some trouble swaying local voters.
“I don’t see it that way,” Kelly said. “I represent all of Arizona — Maricopa County, Navajo County. Whether it’s in Kingman or Yuma, it’s all just about doing the job. As we get closer to the election, I think it’s important for people to know the difference between the two of us and they’ll have a decision to make.”
Kelly was sworn into office on Dec. 3, 2020, after beating incumbent Martha McSally in a special election and becoming the first Democrat to win John McCain’s old seat in more than 50 years.
“I’ve been working really hard for the past year and a half and there’s a lot of stuff we’ve been able to do,” he said.
Kelly specifically mentioned the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Biden signed into law in 2021, saying that it will “transform this country. We have failing infrastructure across this country, including Arizona. We need to upgrade our roads, bridges and ports of entry, like San Luis.”
He elaborated, saying that, with a rebuilt port in San Luis, the state could support more commerce and trade with Mexico and other Central American countries. “That means better jobs and higher wages in Arizona. The bipartisan infrastructure bill is paying for those upgrades,” he said.
Of course, the $65 billion price tag on the infrastructure bill has many White Mountain residents weary of supporting such a ambitious and costly bill.
“I look at it as an investment,” said Kelly. “Yeah, it’s some money upfront. But as we grow the economy because of those improvements, we get that money back.”
Masters may be a tough hurdle in the way of Kelly’s re-election, but he seems confident that Kelly’s past accomplishments and current platform are enough for him to hold the seat. White Mountain voters, and all of Arizona, will decide if that’s true come November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.