SHOW LOW — Three local women allegedly dealing in dangerous and narcotic drugs were arrested Tuesday, June 9 at 9 p.m. in the area of Old Linden Road and 39th Drive.
Audrayona D. Adair, 24, of Show Low; Cynthia A. Bazan, 49, of Show Low and Eryn J. Bloomfield, 37, of Show Low, were charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale and possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia.
Police said they were all in a vehicle when pulled over by an officer on patrol and that the officer could see them hiding something in the vehicle.
The officer allegedly found 1.4 grams of black tar heroin in the vehicle along with more of the drug and paraphernalia.
Police said when further questioned about the drugs found in the vehicle, Bloomfield allegedly confessed she had 63.9 grams of black tar heroin and 11.6 grams of meth hidden “inside” her and produced it for police.
All three women were booked into the Navajo County Jail to await seeing a judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.