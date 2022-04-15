SHOW LOW — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., met with local elected officials and the White Mountain Independent Monday at Show Low City Hall to discuss how a bipartisan infrastructure investment bill could benefit rural Arizona.
A brief history about the infrastructure bill.
Sinema and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, started talking about possible areas of bipartisan consensus on infrastructure investment in 2021, which led to talks with additional senators. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., signed on to the idea before it was officially introduced.
The bill was signed into law on Nov. 15.
The legislation includes billions of dollars in competitive funding available to municipalities across dozens of new and existing programs. However, the money is up for grabs and the funds are issued with competitive grants, cooperative agreements and other contracts.
“The funding is determined on need and prioritizes funding on need,” Sinema said Monday. “We can maximize the dollars going back to Arizona by doing this on a regional standpoint. That is the smartest and best way to get the most dollars possible and have those dollars go the farthest.”
The big question is, how will it help Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside along with the surrounding communities, and will they get the funding?
Sinema met with several northern Arizona mayors, including John Leech Jr. of Show Low, Stephanie Irwin of Pinetop-Lakeside, Phil Hanson Jr. of Springerville and Bryce Hamblin of Eagar, the Independent and others in a public session to discuss several topics.
The city of Show Low applied for a $14 million discretionary grant from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to develop the Scott Ranch Road bridge project. The proposed project would offer an east-west crossing between State Route 260 and Penrod Road and meet a number of regional transportation requirements with a single multifaceted project.
The bridge would improve regional mobility, increase access to the hospital and major retail areas and relieve traffic on SR 260. The project will provide the only 100-year flood-resistant bridge over Show Low Creek according to the Arizona Department of Transportation project specs.
“The Scott Ranch Road project takes emergency vehicles right out to the hospital,” Leech said. “Thank God we haven’t had an ambulance or firetruck accident, and this is a huge priority for us. We were so close to getting this done, then the dollars go to the big city.”
Sinema said, “Let’s go get the dollars and make it our top priority.”
“I’ll follow you there,” Leech responded.
Sinema wrote a letter of support for the project that was dated April 1.
The letter of support was sent to the Independent by Sinema’s office and it states that transportation improvements in this region of Arizona are shown in the 2019 Southern Navajo/Apache County Sub-Regional Transportation Plan, which recognizes the Scott Ranch Road bridge project as a key element of the region’s transportation improvement plan.
Connecting SR 260 to Penrod Road will supply a critical alternative route for the region and aid in alleviating the deteriorating quality of SR 260 that is operating near capacity. This critical funding will provide Show Low and its partner communities with a reliable thoroughfare to support vital community and economic development.
Several elected officials support the bridge. “We support the Scott Ranch Road project. It will help all of us,” said Irwin.
The town of Pinetop-Lakeside applied for $1.7 million in congressionally directed spending for road improvements on Porter Mountain Road near a school.
“Initial costs estimates came in at $1.7 million, but we expect significant increases due to the recent run-up in prices we are all experiencing,” said Irwin in an email.
The Pinetop-Lakeside project is a joint effort among the town, Blue Ridge Unified School District and Navajo County. It would construct a safer roundabout and other safety features on Porter Mountain Road, creating a safer zone for children attending Blue Ridge Elementary School.
“We have had some close calls,” said Irwin.
Irwin wrote in an email to the Independent, “The completion of this project would go a long way to ensure the safety of students attending the Blue Ridge campus on Porter Mountain Road.”
Leech and Irwin also described the dire need for wildfire assistance during Monday’s roundtable meeting.
Leech asked Sinema to help ensure boots get on the ground to implement forest restoration as part of the IIJA as soon as possible. According to Sinema’s staff, she continues to press Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and chief of the Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, Randy Moore, to ensure the Forest Service implements the law quickly and efficiently.
The Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act allocates $3.4 billion in funding for wildfire-risk reduction. That includes $500 million in grants for community wildfire defense, $500 million for conducting mechanical thinning, $500 million to install and research fuel breaks and another $500 million to conduct prescribed burns.
“We do appreciate your leadership Senator, and you touched on a few things in your opening remarks. Forest health is the No. 1 concern. We fear another Rodeo–Chediski Fire or Wallow Fire event,” Irwin said of those 2002 and 2011 White Mountains wildfires. “We have gotten more prepared over the last 20 years, but we need help now. We need boots on the ground yesterday.
“In the meantime, we brace for a potential disaster and wait for the funding while our first responders prepare to catch that first spark. The race is on.”
Part 2 of Sinema’s interview with the Independent will appear in future editions. The topics include Arizona’s southern border, water settlements, Critical Race Theory (CRT) and issues relating to seniors.
