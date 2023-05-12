Krysten Sinema

U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Kyrsten Sinema on a Jan. 9, 2023, visit to the border in El Paso, Texas.

 U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Office

WASHINGTON — In a rare sit-down with reporters, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said Thursday that border states are not prepared for the end of a pandemic-era measure called Title 42 used to expel millions of migrants at the border.

Sinema, an independent, was joined at the press event at the U.S. Capitol by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, whom she has continued to work with on putting together a framework to overhaul the U.S. immigration system. Both senators have a bill that for two years would temporarily extend Title 42, which expired at midnight Eastern time on Thursday along with the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.