Tad Klein wants the public to know that there is now a premier shop for all of the Mountain’s reading needs. Readers just might have to go underground to find it…
Klein was born and raised in Heber-Overgaard and has a strong connection to the different White Mountain cities and towns. “We regularly took trips to Show Low to shop, or out to Springerville or Snowflake to play sports,” he said. Klein moved to Flagstaff to further his education, where he married his wife and had his children. When he moved back to the Mountains, he asked one of his neighbors where he could find a nice bookshop.
He was informed that there was one in Show Low, but was warned to not get attached, since word on the street was that the owner was selling. “Owning a bookstore has always been at the back of my mind,” says Klein. “When my family and I moved here, I was wondering about how we could integrate ourselves and connect with the community. When this opportunity presented itself, it just made sense to jump on it.”
His wife, Gala, and he now own White Mountain Books at 1150 East Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. However, those that go blindly looking for it might have a hard time finding it. The shop is actually in the basement of a structure that reads “The Uptown Building”. Customers can drive around the back of the building and will see a pair of glass doors that will lead them into a nearly 4,000 square foot space housing over 100,000 books.
“We can’t have everything, but we have something for everyone,” Klein said. “We pay attention to what people are reading and we outsource and get them what they want. We do our best to keep everything affordable.” He mentions that, with the economy being what it is, it makes more sense to spend $6 on a book that will last you the weekend as opposed to spending $10 at the movies for two hours of entertainment. The shop has expanded to hold vintage magazines, DVDs and CDs. Klein has even begun actively working with SweetSoul Honey, which also keeps a small inventory in the shop.
WMB’s success is welcome, but is becoming increasingly rare. Between e-books taking up $3.2 billion in market space and continuing reports of conventional book stores struggling to stay open (including big chains like Barnes & Noble), it’s hard to imagine a world where bookstores will remain as commonplace as they once were. “I’m not even as big a reader as I used to be,” Klein admits.
Even with the advent of streaming services and the hold video games have taken on mainstream entertainment, Klein chooses not to worry. “I think the big picture is more nuanced than that. In my experience, there’s still a large portion of every demographic that still recognizes the special reward that comes with reading. There’s something special about building or buying a shelf and seeing a book collection grow over time.”
Klein isn’t going to let the numbers deter him from building his business as best he can. “I’d rather read a book on philosophy than a book on business,” he said. “That’s probably bad, as a business owner, but I know the community will take care of us. We have big dreams, and we make those happen with small projects.”
Longterm, they may want to add in a coffeeshop at some point, or something of the kind. Klein said, “We enjoy providing this service to the community. We’ll continue to add to it for as long as we can, and we’ll just have to see where it takes us.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
