A candidate forum was held for Show Low City Council at 7 p.m. on June 30 at the Show Low City Council Chambers.
The forum was sponsored by Stefan Wehnau and the Show Low Chamber of Commerce and was moderated by Floyd Simmons of the Simmons Media Group. Of the four candidates, all but one are incumbents. Jodi Whitehead stands out as the only new candidate, while Mike Allsop, Brandt Clark, and Brent Hatch all currently hold city council chairs. Hatch was unavailable to attend, so the questions were answered by three of the four candidates.
Each candidate was assigned a number randomly before the forum, which set the order in which each opponent was allowed to answer each question. The candidates were each given 90 seconds to give their responses, and were each given a two minute period at the end of the forum to voice any last thoughts. The six questions, all prepared by Wehnau, covered various topics that directly affect Show Low residents. These ranged from excessive traffic that residents may experience at different times of the year, to the threat of economic recession that looms over many of Show Low’s small, local businesses.
Whitehead has lived in Show Low for only a few years, having decided to stay in the city after a trip with her late husband. She spoke of how she “loved everything about it,” specifying the people, their community lifestyle, and their values as key aspects that have inspired her to represent them on the city council.
Allsop has lived in Show Low since 1978. Since then, he spent nearly 44 years with a phone company, owned a business in Show Low, worked with a volunteer fire department, and worked for various other boards and committees.
Clark emphasized that he is a lifelong resident of Show Low, only leaving briefly to obtain an education, but promptly returning to raise his family. Clark spoke passionately about previous board members and their accomplishments, saying he felt like he “stands on the shoulders of giants.”
Each candidate spoke confidently and respectfully when responding to the evening’s prepared questions, with each candidate’s answers differing in scale depending on each’s individual platforms.
Whitehead’s responses were leisurely but brief, speaking often about personal responsibility combined with the power of community action. She said, “We can take things into our own hands. We can take the least traveled road,” when confronted about the high traffic in Show Low, especially during holiday weekends or events.
Allsop’s responses were concise and pertinent, speaking often of his experience as a council member and how important it is to maintain Show Low’s identity. He warned of the dangers of improperly managing growth while also mentioning the need by residents for more grocery stores and clothing stores, such as Fry’s and Target. He said, “That will bring progress. That will make Show Low better and more financially stable.”
Clark’s answers to the questions went on a little longer, often using every single second allowed by the moderator. His answers were also succinct, but detailed and in depth, often offering multiple solutions to the same problem. One of the last problems discussed at the forum related to many single family homes being owned by vacation businesses, making it difficult for locals to find housing while they look for work on the Mountain. Clark said, “I’m a strong proponent of the private sector and the private market, but I also know that the government has a role to help partnerships.” He offered federal grants and local fundraising as a means to bypass the issue.
The forum can be seen in full on both the City of Show Low Facebook page and YouTube channel. Further information about the August 2 elections and the candidates can be found at www.showlowaz.gov/300/election-news.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, please contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.