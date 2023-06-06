NCSO arrest

A Show Low teenager was arrested Tuesday by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly struck another teen with his vehicle.

Law enforcement arrested William L. Anderson-Brown, 18, just after 2 a.m. while responding to a report in the area of Hansen and Sunset lanes in Lakeside.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

