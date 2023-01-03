Throughout January, Show Low Parks & Recreation will host a plethora of unique events to help Show Low residents engage with their neighbors, friends, and family.
Daddy Daughter Dance Registration
Wristbands for the Daddy Daughter Dance are available at the Show Low Family Aquatic Cente. Entries are limited, but will remain available until the closing date, Feb. 2, or until all they are sold out.
The dance itself will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Show Low City Campus Gym. The dance is open to any children aged 13 or younger and will cost $5 per father and daughter pairing. Additional daughters will be charged $5 each.
Fitting into the Willy Wonka theme, each young woman will receive a chocolate bar with a chance at the coveted “Golden Ticket,” with which they can redeem a special prize. The Daddy Daughter Dance promises a photo booth, a snack and candy bar, and of course, plenty of great music and dancing.
Swim for a Buck
“Swim for a Buck” is held at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center on the first and third Monday of each month. Lap swim is available from 5 to 6:45 p.m. and open swim will be available from 6 to 7:45 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate, all for only $1 for a few hours of inexpensive, fun swimming.
Lifeguard Training
The Show Low Family Aquatic Center will host training class for lifeguards from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 11, 12, 16, 17, and 18. The class is available to anyone ages 15 and older. Registration will cost $90 and is required in advance to attend the training course. The course will cover general first aid and CPR/AED training from a professional rescuer and will award an American Red Cross Lifeguard training certificate upon completion. Register online at showlow.activityreg.com.
Kid’s Night Out
A Show Low-favorite returns in 2023 at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center! Kid’s Night Out will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 20. Pre-registration is required and will cost $10 for anyone looking to get it on the fun. Children ages 7 to 12 are invited to attend and enjoy dinner, swimming, plenty of activities and a host of snacks. Space is limited, so register as soon as possible by visiting showlow.activityreg.com.
Show Low Swim Team
The Show Low Swim Team is a recreational swim program available to children aged 5 to 17. Meetings will take place each week from 4 to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. The cost will be $25 per child, but families are welcome to look into the $85 package, which includes admission for four or more immediate family members. Swimmers must be able to swim and the minimum skill requirement in order to participate, and must be able to swim 25 yards freestyle, backstroke, and non-stop without any extra assistance.
Zumba with Erika Haroldson
Erika Haroldson returns in 2023 to help White Mountain residents let loose and help feel the music! The classes are held from 6 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at Show Low City Campus Gym’s Training Facility, Recreation Room 2. The first class will be free of charge and allows all attendees an opportunity to get in shape through a Latin-inspired, easy to follow, and calorie-burning dance fitness class.
Melissa King is the Recreation Coordinator for the city of Show Low and helped prepare this calendar of events for January 2023. The Show Low Family Aquatic Center is located at 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. The Show Low City Campus gym is located at 760 E. McNeil in Show Low. For more information on any of the events mentioned above, call 928-532-4130.
