Show Low Police Department awarded $6,668.92 in funding
from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) and Oversight Council
for Alco-Sensor Field Sobriety Test (FST) Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) instruments.
Funds received from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) will be used by Show Low Police Department Officers to enforce DUI laws and participate with the White Mountain DUI Task Force. The grant will support Officers attending Advanced Roadside Impaired Driver Education Training (ARIDE) courses for the White Mountain DUI Task Force with the purchase of fifteen new Alco-Sensor FST PBT instruments from Intoximeters, Inc.
The financial, criminal, and human cost of driving impaired places a heavy burden on all involved. Increased enforcement will take place throughout the grant cycle and with the goal to have Officers highly visible, aggressively enforcing DUI laws, removing impaired drivers from the roadway, and helping to keep our highways safe for travel.
Show Low Police Department is proud to partner with the Arizona Governor’s Officer of Highway Safety, and the Oversight Council on Driving or Operating Under the Influence Abatement. Working together we can ensure safer conditions for motorists on Arizona highways.
