The Intoxilyzer 9000, the Show Low speed trailer, and the portable breath kits. Officer Alivia Matkin, Officer Cory Fechtelkotter, and Sergeant Alan Rogers with the DUI Enforcement Vehicle (pictured from left to right).
Funds received from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) will be used by Show Low Police Department Officers for DUI enforcement, portable breath kits, an Intoxilyzer 9000, radars and an unmarked speed/DUI enforcement patrol vehicle. The grant will also pay officer overtime for DUI and traffic enforcement to include seatbelts, distracted driving, speed, criminal speed, and aggressive driving laws, host Advanced Roadside Impaired Driver Education Training (ARIDE) courses for the White Mountain DUI Task Force as well as participate with the White Mountain DUI Task Force.
The financial, criminal, and human cost of driving impaired places a heavy burden on all involved. Increased enforcement will take place throughout the grant cycle and with the goal to have officers highly visible, aggressively enforcing DUI laws, removing impaired drivers from the roadway, and helping to keep our highways safe for travel.
Show Low Police Department is proud to partner with the Arizona Governor’s Officer of Highway Safety, and the Oversight Council on Driving or Operating Under the Influence abatement.
