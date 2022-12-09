The Show Low Police Department has received $107,418.31 in funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Oversight Council for speed and overtime speed enforcement, traffic radar trailer, handheld scanner units and radars.

Funds received from the GOHS will be used by local police to enforce speed laws. These grants will help with overtime costs for officers during driving under the influence enforcement details, speed details and aggressive driving laws, targeted distracted driving enforcement operations and seatbelt enforcement details. The grants will also allow for the purchase of a traffic radar trailer, light detection and ranging speed measurement devices and other speed measuring radars to be used for traffic enforcement.

