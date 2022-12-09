The Show Low Police Department has received $107,418.31 in funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Oversight Council for speed and overtime speed enforcement, traffic radar trailer, handheld scanner units and radars.
Funds received from the GOHS will be used by local police to enforce speed laws. These grants will help with overtime costs for officers during driving under the influence enforcement details, speed details and aggressive driving laws, targeted distracted driving enforcement operations and seatbelt enforcement details. The grants will also allow for the purchase of a traffic radar trailer, light detection and ranging speed measurement devices and other speed measuring radars to be used for traffic enforcement.
The following is a breakdown of grant money allocated from GOHS:
• $20,384.84 for eight radar units
• $26,371.88 for handheld scanner unit to assist with accident scene reconstruction
• $10,444 for traffic radar trailer
• $35,217.59 for eight additional radar units, for LIDAR radars and one traffic speed box
• $15,000 for speed enforcement overtime
Compliance with traffic laws is crucial to the safety of our community. The financial, criminal, and human cost of reckless or impaired driving places a heavy burden on all involved. Increased enforcement will take place throughout the grant cycle with the goal to have Officers highly visible, aggressively enforcing speed laws, removing impaired drivers from the roadway, and helping to keep our highways safe for travel.
The Show Low Police Department is proud to partner with the Arizona Governor’s Officer of Highway Safety, and the Oversight Council on Driving or Operating Under the Influence Abatement. Working together, we can ensure safer conditions for motorists on Arizona highways.
