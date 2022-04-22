St. Johns police chief Lance Spivey said “we may be a small agency, but we are recognized across the state. We’re one of the first 10 agencies in Arizona that has been accredited through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation program — azleap.org. We are dedicated, we are all from this area, we know this community.” Spivey went on to explain that their department strongly believes in partnerships, adding that they can’t do their job without the help of the community.
Spivey has been with the St. John’s police department for four years. He formerly worked with the Apache County Sheriff’s office from 2006 to 2017.
The current population of St. Johns, according to the latest US Census estimates, is just over 3,500. The department has six full time police officers, with two vacant positions that they’re currently hiring for — a school resource officer and a regular patrol officer. The dispatching is done through the Apache County Sheriff’s office. The department also has three professional support staff — an administrative coordinator, a records and evidence clerk and a code enforcement officer. Spivey said “we also have a volunteer in police service, our VIP’s. This is a group of 10 right now, we’re always taking applications for that. So people 18 years or older can volunteer with the police department.”
Last year, Spivey said “we responded to 2,500 calls for service within the city of St. John’s Almost 1,100 of those calls were emergency calls for service, domestic violence, crimes in progress or medical emergency type calls, where we responded to provide aid. So, our call volume is going up, it’s going up every month. The population increases during school time because people come into the city to go to school, to work or go to obtain services from the County, since we are the County seat. So, our population can increase substantially during the daytime hours. We have seen an increase in drug activity, especially with fentanyl. We’ve had several large arrests made for prescription drug abuse with painkillers, like hydrocodone and fentanyl, we see a lot of that.”
When asked if funding for their police department has changed, Spivey responded by saying that it’s relatively stayed the same. He said “our operating budget has not increased or decreased. Luckily, I had the opportunity to serve on the state wide Chiefs of Police Association on the executive board. In Arizona, with this whole police reform movement, we weren’t affected by it too much at all, really. So, we got lucky, we’ve been staying constant with our funding. We have a lot of grant funding that fluctuates depending on how much we’re awarded each year in grant funding, it’s a competitive process.”
This weekend, everyone is invited to the first ‘Cops and Bobbers’ Fishing event. This is your chance to come out and meet the men and women that protect and serve in St. Johns. There will be contests, hotdogs and refreshments. Other law enforcement agencies will be present including the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Game and Fish. Come out to meet and interact with a dedicated team of officers and enjoy fishing. If required, be sure to bring your fishing license. Its going to take place at Patterson Ponds in St. John’s. No need to register ahead of time — just show up between 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.