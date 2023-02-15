Plenty of kids had the day off from school on Wednesday after a large snowstorm blew into the area overnight.
According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, the storm blanketed the Show Low area with about 11.5 inches of fresh powder. There's also a possibility that the area may get another one to two inches of snow before the end of the day.
The snow also closed several major roadways in the area including State Route 273 between mileposts 377-382 near Show Low and Interstate 40 westbound at milepost 289 in Holbrook. Interstate 40 eastbound was also closed on either side of Flagstaff.
The road closure near Holbrook forced trucks and other vehicles off the highway and onto the main roads of the city, snarling traffic for residents.
Show Low Police Department and Pinetop Lakeside Police Department also reported four “weather-related” traffic accidents since Monday night.
An accident with injuries was reported at 9 p.m. Monday on HWY 77, north of Show Low.
An accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. on E. Woolford Road and S. Central Ave. in Show Low.
A minor accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at W. Whipple St. and W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low
An accident with injuries was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on S. Penrod Dr. in Pinetop-Lakeside
Arizona Department of Transportation also closed the following highways due to winter weather conditions and related vehicle crashes.
State Route 273 between mileposts 377-382 near Show Low.
Interstate 40 westbound at milepost 289 in Holbrook.
Interstate 40 eastbound between mileposts 140-146 near Ash Fork.
Interstate 40 eastbound at milepost 204 near Flagstaff.
Interstate 40 eastbound at milepost 72 near US 93.
US 180 between mileposts 236-248, near Flagstaff.
State Route 64 between mileposts 264-240 near the Grand Canyon.
No more snow is expected for the rest of the week, according to NWS Flagstaff. However, temperatures will be very cold with the high temperature on Thursday being 27 degrees and wind gusts up to 21 mph. Temperatures will gradually warm up to a high of 48 by Sunday with another possibility of rain or snow showers on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.