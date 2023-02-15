Snow Report
Buy Now

Plenty of kids had the day off from school on Wednesday after a large snowstorm blew into the area overnight.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, the storm blanketed the Show Low area with about 11.5 inches of fresh powder. There's also a possibility that the area may get another one to two inches of snow before the end of the day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.