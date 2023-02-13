SHOW LOW — Motorists may want to pack their snowbrushes. Two weather systems are predicted to dump a large amount of snow in the area this week, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
The first weather system is blowing into the area today and will bring about 1 to 2 inches of snow to the Show Low area. The snow should taper off by sunset, said NWS meterologist Jeremy Mazon. There may be some lingering showers overnight to the southeast of Show Low.
Then the snow is expected to increase again late Tuesday morning and continue into Wednesday morning, as a second weather system drops in from the south, he said.
That second weather system is predicted to bring in much colder temperatures and very windy conditions, Mazon said. Residents in the Show Low area can expect gusts between 40 to 50 mph Tuesday afternoon.
The second storm front may bring in between 10 and 14 inches of snow and will cause some terrible travel conditions, he said. The wind and snow may cause blowing snow and whiteout conditions for motorists.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to slow down and plan for snowy and icy conditions on roadways. The department also recommends creating an emergency kit for your vehicle in case you are stranded.
Some items ADOT recommends for a snow emergency kit include: extra gloves and clothes, extra drinking water and food, medications, blankets, a flashlight, ice scraper, small shovel and a container with sand or kitty litter in case you need traction in icy conditions.
Motorists should also expect that travel on some roadways may require tire chains or four-wheel drive.
The department is also warning travelers not to park on the shoulder of the road to play in the snow. Parking along the side of the road to play in the snow is not allowed and can block access for emergency response vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.