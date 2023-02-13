SHOW LOW — Motorists may want to pack their snowbrushes. Two weather systems are predicted to dump a large amount of snow in the area this week, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

The first weather system is blowing into the area today and will bring about 1 to 2 inches of snow to the Show Low area. The snow should taper off by sunset, said NWS meterologist Jeremy Mazon. There may be some lingering showers overnight to the southeast of Show Low.

