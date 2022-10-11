SNOWFLAKE — Every year, members of the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce are asked to nominate businesses and individuals who have demonstrated resilience, community commitment, leadership and strong business practices.
There are six nomination categories: small, medium and large businesses, nonprofit organizations, businessman and businesswoman. This year, the White Mountain Independent newspaper is one of three large businesses that has been nominated in the large business-of-the-year category.
In response, WMI General Manager Rick Nathan said, “I’m so proud of our WMI team. The newspaper that the Mountain reads twice a week happens because this group of 25 dedicated people pull together and work hard, side by side and shoulder to shoulder. I am honored to be one of them.”
Awards will be presented to the winners by the chamber at the upcoming Monster Bash awards dinner and auction. Chamber Executive Director Charlotte Hatch explains that in September nomination forms are sent the 210 chamber members.
“A chamber committee then gets together and from the nominations we tally it up. Next, we look through and make sure the nominees are up to date with the chamber as far as membership and that they qualify. That’s how they get chosen for each voting category,” she said.
Chamber members need to have their ballot in by 2 p.m. on Thursday. Ballots can be faxed to 928-536-5656, emailed to admin@snowflaketaylorchamber.org or dropped off at the chamber office.
The Monster Bash awards dinner and auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the OLS Community Center in Snowflake.
It’s $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. For information or to purchase tickets call the chamber at 928-536-4331.
Hatch said “it’s always a fun thing. Hopefully, people will come and network and just enjoy each other. Last year, we had 200 people at our banquet, so we’re hoping to get just as many this year.
“Instead of it being just awards, dinner and auction, we’re trying to make it more fun with games, prizes and drawings. I did bump it up a week this year because of hunting season. When it comes to October, almost every day is hunting day for some people. If you’d like to come in costume, we will be giving prizes for best costume, individual and business. We’ve had some fun businesses the last couple of years that have dressed up so be sure to wear your best Halloween costume. The dinner and auction is to raise funds for the chamber,” said Hatch.
Hatch also reported that the chamber has seen a lot of new businesses come into the community.
She said, “Sometimes it’s not always visible as much in our community as far as like a brick and mortar. Almost half of those are home-based businesses. A good part about joining the chamber is helping them get their name out there especially when they are a home-based business or company. They don’t always have a building or an office space.
“Also, in the last year, from October 2021 to October 2022, we have had 22 new members join with about 10 of those being home-based businesses.”
In October 2021, the White Mountain Independent received awards in the Advertising General Excellence category at the Arizona Newspapers Association 82nd annual Meeting and Fall Convention. For details on the awards, visit www.ananews.com/conventions-2, then scroll down to the heading ANA’s 82nd Annual Meeting & Fall Convention October 9, 2021 and click on secureservercdn.net/Excellence in Advertising Contest 2021 Winners.
