SNOWFLAKE — According to the Navajo County Elections Department, which conducts the elections for the towns of Snowflake and Taylor, the official results from the Aug. 2 primary election have been tallied.
Bryon Lewis will now serve the four-year term as mayor of Snowflake, defeating Bob Flake 692 votes to 569 votes.
Lynn Johnson, the current mayor, choose not to run again.
In the two open Town Council seats, voters chose incumbents Greg Brimhall and Cory Johnson to remain on board, defeating Lauri Wong.
Voters in Taylor were tasked with choosing town councilors.
There are seven seats in the council and four needed to be filled. In official results, incumbent Sherry Cosper won with 538 of the votes. The other three candidates decided upon, were incumbents Bill Baldwin with 478 votes, Jason Brubaker at 467 votes and Lynn Dewitt at 443 votes.
All will take their seats again on the council in January.
The towns of Snowflake and Taylor will need to canvass and certify the vote to make it official.
Katie Melser, the clerk for town of Snowflake, explained in an email that “Byron Lewis received an adequate number of votes required to be elected in the primary election.
“Greg Brimhall and Cory Johnson also received an adequate number of votes cast to be elected in the primary election. We will not need to have a general election for any of our seats, but we will still have to do an official canvass of the results. There is a method for determining whether a candidate is elected, or not, in a primary election.”
Melser provided a summary of the method the town uses from a state statute that is pretty easy to understand.
The method calls for adding the total number of votes cast for all candidates for an office, dividing that sum by the number of seats to be filled at the election and then dividing the result of that calculation by two and rounding the number to the highest whole number.
If you have a directly elected mayor, you will calculate the office of mayor separately from the office of council member to determine who wins at the primary.
