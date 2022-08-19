SNOWFLAKE — Byron Lewis, a sixth-generation Arizonan, is the newly elected mayor of Snowflake.
Lewis’ campaign message focused on putting the “unity in community.” He said, “I believe that we need to have a unified community. People need to know that they’re important and that they’re heard.”
Lewis served as a town councilman for nearly nine years before deciding to run for the mayor’s seat. In order to enter into the mayoral race, Lewis had to resign from the council. When asked why he wanted to be mayor he said, “when you get calls from people like Sylvia Allen and Walt Blackman, telling you need to run and encouraging you, those are respected voices for me that are hard to ignore.
“As I started to explore the idea, I found I had a lot of supporters. I had endorsements from two former chiefs of police and from a lot of folks in office and running for office. Dave Marshall, who’s one of the local pastors here, as well as the new House representative for LD7, was also an endorser of mine. So, those voices were very encouraging and I chose to listen. That was a big part of why I was able to be fortunate enough to win this election.”
Lewis explained that for the last couple of years, he attended all the different church services in the community, in addition to his own. He said, “if you’re going to be a voice of the people, you need to go where their voices are heard. So, I thought it was important for them to know that they had people in elected offices that had their back, that were interested in their message and the things that they had to say. The other thing I’m going to do on ‘unity in the community,’ is add a bit more transparency. We need to have our Town Council meetings available to the public via Zoom. I had a meeting with the town manager and I discussed that, saying that was one of the things I wanted to have in place as we move forward. The reason why I think an informed community is a prepared community is because a prepared community is a community that does not fear. Fear is a faith killer, it kills initiative, it kills hope and dampens enthusiasm.”
Lewis’ community involvement is impressive. It makes one wonder when he has time to eat or sleep. He volunteers at the Silver Creek Senior Center and is on the Snowflake/Taylor Community Emergency Response Team. He also serves as board chairman for ChangePoint Integrated Health and for over 10 years he has been on the regional council for First Things First. Until recently he was on the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce board but he had to resign in order to run for mayor.
Lewis also rides along with the police almost every month. He said, “the reason for that is I think it’s very, very important that they know that we have their back. I’m officially on the record as stating I will never vote to defund the police or fire. I think it’s also important for me to know what’s going on with them and what they’re facing out in the community. I’ve also worked with our town’s facilities and the individuals, in the town’s water and sewer departments. I’ve been to every single well. I know what we’re looking at here in terms of water. I’ve also been a big fighter for water adjudication and protecting our water rights, here on our aquifer. I just want to stress that I was doing this for years as a Town Council member before the thought of mayor was ever put into my head.”
Lewis is working with broadband improvement as well, stating that broadband is a game changer here. He said, “if you have access to the internet then I would rather have 500 families move here that make a really good income because they’re able to work online than have a big-box store come in with 500 jobs. Because if you lose the box store you lose 500 jobs. But with individuals, you might lose one or two. That doesn’t mean I’m against a big-box store or anything like that coming in. Our biggest export is our children, and a lot of them want to come home.”
Lewis claims that he doesn’t have all the answers and he knows there’s a lot of people who are smarter than he in their specific areas. “I’m going to be looking to create communities of engagement, focused in areas like water, on community gardens and on economic development. So, we’ll have members on those groups that are very successful businessman that have relationships all across the country that can reach out to private individuals and industry to come here. One of the things I’ve been working on, that is already coming about, is to build a child-development center here in the community. We have someone who has already purchased a building. Child care here is one of the greatest needs that we have in our community.”
Another one of Lewis’ interests is making sure the Snowflake-Taylor Public Library has all the support it needs. Lewis added that when Ben Franklin was active in Philadelphia social affairs, the first building that he and leaders built was a library. He feels that there was a reason for that because knowledge is power.
As of Aug. 11, Lewis stated that the election hadn’t been certified. It’s anticipated though that he will take office in November or December and will be sworn in by the newly elected Justice of the Peace.
