National Museum of the American Indian

Students from Snowflake visited the National Museum of the American Indian, among other sites, on their tour of Washington, D.C. last month.

 Wilma Pete

SNOWFLAKE — A group of 34 first-grade through high school students from Snowflake, a few parents and volunteer chaperones experienced the field trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. for five days last month.

The contingent left from Phoenix on a red-eye flight March 13 and returned on March 18. This trip was funded through a grant that the school had applied for in 2019.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

