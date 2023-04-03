SNOWFLAKE — A group of 34 first-grade through high school students from Snowflake, a few parents and volunteer chaperones experienced the field trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. for five days last month.
The contingent left from Phoenix on a red-eye flight March 13 and returned on March 18. This trip was funded through a grant that the school had applied for in 2019.
Wilma Pete, Indian Education coordinator with the Snowflake Unified School District, said, "We applied for this grant way back before the pandemic and happily it was approved."
At the beginning of spring break, the group took a Snowflake school bus to Sky Harbor Airport for the flight to the nation's capital.
"We were so thankful for the information about how to travel," Pete said. "That was very helpful. Everybody had carryon luggage and a backpack that Education First Tours provided. So it was easy-peasy going through TSA. For some of us it was the first time on a plane. I was kind of terrified, but you have to face your fears. The flight was really good."
Pete said the tour director did an excellent job of taking them around D.C., making sure that they saw everything. "We went everywhere. We even got to ride the subway from Union Station to the other sites on the tour. We were able to visit the Civil War museum. It was interesting to learn about the enslaved men that took part in the Civil War. We saw Michelle Obama's great-great-great grandfather's name on the memorial.
"Also, the guide that did the Civil War tour for us was so in awe about the different tribal nations that were within our group. The guide that did the Civil War tour for us was so in awe about the different tribal nations that were present within our group. He wanted to hear about Navajos and the Hopi.
"Everything was an eye-opener. It was really an extensive tour and we had to get it done in five days — and we did. It just was amazing. The kids really enjoyed it. They were all in awe seeing these different things that you only read about."
One highlight of the tour for the students and herself, Pete said, "was the plane ride. You go across the United States in a three-hour timeframe. Then actually seeing all these places, like Mount Vernon, the Lincoln, Vietnam and Korean memorials, for me, it was making that connection with things that you only hear about. The original Declaration of Independence, making the connection that it actually existed, this actually happened.
"We visited George Washington's homestead. That was really neat. We spent half a day there. It was huge. It was being renovated. It was really a great experience to actually go through there and sit in Washington's backyard, right by the Potomac River. My thing was thinking about how much history there was there."
The museum of the American Indian was next on the agenda and another highlight of the trip for the students. "We spent the morning there seeing the different tribal nations represented. They have a national Native American veterans memorial within that museum. …We saw all the tribal nation flags displayed, in the front area and that was really neat. There are so many tribal nations and I told the students they're not all on that list. The museum also has a list of the tribal nations that have donated to the museum."
The grant for the trip was provided through the Johnson-O’Malley Supplemental Indian Education Program Modernization Act, which was passed by Congress in 1934 to subsidize education, medical attention and other services provided by states or territories to Native Americans living within their borders. The JOM became public law in 2018.
"The Education First Tours company coordinated the trip, which they do for school districts and others," Pete said. "They organize everything. We invited their representative to our meetings. It was nice to have someone help us out, to kind of tell us what we needed to do, how to travel, the best way to travel and so forth. I told the parents at the meetings, 'If you want your young students to go, then you have to go with your student. The students in sixth grade and on up there, no problem, there will be chaperones with them.'
"It was a really, really great experience and I would like to do it again", Pete added. "So, I hope we get another opportunity to apply for another grant like that."
