The birth of Veterans Day is open to interpretation. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson may have inadvertently begun the American tradition, then known as Armistice Day, with a proclamation reflecting on the end of World War I. Seven years later, President Calvin Coolidge issued more proclamations calling for an annual observance on Nov. 11.

This would be fully realized in 1939, when a congressional act officially declared the day as a legal holiday, and in 1954 the name was officially changed from “Armistice” to “Veterans.” Note that Veterans is spelled without an apostrophe. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs states this is “because it is not a day that ‘belongs’ to veterans, it is a day for honoring all veterans.”

Thank you for your service and sacrifices.

