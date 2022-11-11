David Myrl Larson, left, is pictured on Tuesday at his home in Taylor holding a commemorative bell from the Socorro Independent School District in Socorro, New Mexico, where he worked following his service in the Korean War. At right, Herald Cornwell rests on Tuesday at the assisted-living center Mountain Care of Snowflake on Tuesday. He served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II despite being a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The birth of Veterans Day is open to interpretation. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson may have inadvertently begun the American tradition, then known as Armistice Day, with a proclamation reflecting on the end of World War I. Seven years later, President Calvin Coolidge issued more proclamations calling for an annual observance on Nov. 11.
This would be fully realized in 1939, when a congressional act officially declared the day as a legal holiday, and in 1954 the name was officially changed from “Armistice” to “Veterans.” Note that Veterans is spelled without an apostrophe. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs states this is “because it is not a day that ‘belongs’ to veterans, it is a day for honoring all veterans.”
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans take time to hear the men and women who served this country and attempt to understand what it must have been like to carry that burden and responsibility.
For David Myrl Larson of Taylor, he was just doing what needed to be done. He said, “I don’t remember why specifically I wanted to join. I only remember feeling that our soldiers needed help, and I could fight if I needed to, so I did.”
Larson was born on Dec. 12, 1930, and decided to join the military in August 1949. If not for a lunch schedule at the Navy recruitment office, he may have become a sailor instead of a Marine. “I walked into the Navy office, and before I could even say anything, they told me they were going on lunch and that I was going to have to wait,” he said.
He waited outside the office just long enough to be noticed by someone from the Marines recruitment office, who invited Larson in and invited him to complete the Marines’ prerequisite test for basic math and reading skills. Larson said, “From that moment, I was a Marine. You know how they say, ‘once a Marine, always a Marine?’ I like to say they had me even sooner than that.”
Larson joined the Marines in the prelude of the Korean War. In the summer of 1949, North Korean president Kim Il-sung was having discussions with Joseph Stalin about invading South Korea. Less than a year later, that happened, and American troops were sent overseas by President Harry S. Truman.
Larson remembers being deployed and recalls the aftermath of Battle of Suwon Airfield at Kimpo Airfield in South Korea, now referred to as Gimpo International Airport. His recollections bring him to tears, but that’s only because he remembers the energy of victory that afternoon. With a tissue in hand, he said, “It sounded like angels, like a beautiful chorus sung by hundreds of angels. It humbled me.”
Herald Cornwell, of Snowflake, was also humbled in his experience serving in the U.S. Air Force. At 101, he’s been alive long enough to see the modern development of the U.S. military as it’s known today. In fact, he was born only two years after Wilson’s statements on Armistice Day, meaning he’s been alive nearly as long as Veterans Day has existed.
Cornwell said, “I graduated from high school and went right into the military because we all saw where the war was (going).” The reference is to World War II, which he joined one year into its eventual six-year length. He said, “It was something I had to do, so I don’t think I had a choice in the matter. I thought that I would be drafted, so I joined so I could have some control over it.”
Cornwell jokes that he knew he wasn’t strong enough to carry a 60-pound tote bag on a battlefield, which led him to joining the U.S. Air Corps. Cornwell was born and raised in the Jehovah’s Witnesses, who were under intense religious persecution in Germany when he enlisted. During Cornwell’s service, over 10,000 members of the church were sent to Nazi concentration camps where more than 1,200 people were killed.
Cornwell says he never considered declaring himself a conscientious objector to the war. While he may not have agreed with the reasons for the war, he was still compelled to fight for his country, saying, “We weren’t supposed to fight, but some of us had to. I feel like I had to.”
His age prevents him from remembering the finer details of service, saying, “My family knew what I did, but they never asked questions. I never spent much time talking about it, so it’s hard to recall these days.” He doesn’t remember whether his family, also Jehovah’s Witnesses, approved of his military service, but laments that he believes his mother would have had she been alive when he enlisted.
“Now, I’m only positive. I hold onto the good things and that’s done well for me so far. I’ll always remember being glad I served.”
Larson shared similar sentiments, saying, “I’m glad that I had the opportunity to serve this country, and I would do it again if requested to.”
Thank you for your service and sacrifices.
